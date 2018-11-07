Question on FORTS quotes - page 2
first quotation AW 09:49:11
I've got used to this situation for myself
Yes, on FOREX it does not matter, while on the Stock Exchange you can check EVERYTHING with documents.
Therefore, such tricks will not work on FOREX.
Well, man gets used to everything. that's why the whole planet is flooded))
It's not just the timing, it's the actual distortion of the flow of data.
Here, who doesn't believe that FOREX is CUCH, make a point!
kond777, Mikalas, how does the broker explain it?
I just sent a complaint to the broker at 10-10.
They won't respond that quickly.
But I think the answer will be standard...
There is one indication that it's not the broker.
It's that the quotes are duplicated many times, apparently something is wrong in the code.
On FORTS there is no sense for a broker to "play" with quotes - it's very easy to check.
Nothing-to itself "jamb".
I don't work for wrappers...
P/S, now it’s clear why my limits are rejected (there is NO such price on the exchange)
Most likely, you hooked on a premarket (at the Opening it is from 09:45 to 10:00) and tried to trade in it.
We allow traders to see the premarket accumulation (from 9:45 am to 10:00 am) and receive them by tick experts. These are non-trading ticks and give the Expert Advisors a chance to prepare for a breakout. Of course, you should not try to trade at this time - you will naturally receive refusals.
The charts themselves are built exclusively on the last trading prices that have passed through the market and exclusively with the timestamp of the exchange. Thus, the charts are built exclusively accurately for all brokers.
Here is the proof: the minute bar opened at exactly 10:00, its tick volume is 88 ticks
Now let's go to the logs, select only the first minute of the market opening in order to make comparisons:
The code for collecting these ticks was not presented, and the ticks themselves were repeatedly duplicated. There are 111 of them instead of 88.
Provide the full code for recording quotes and we will test it in real work right now. Live accounts on Quik and MT5 are available.
There is your error in collecting ticks in MT5. Most likely you went too far, inserting the entry in the wrong place, and then misinterpreted the result. I also hope that you took measurements on a real MT5 account , and not on a demo.
Another addition: the candlesticks are completely the same in Quik and MT5, right down to the actual volumes.
This proves that you have not correctly collected ticks in MT5 in your program.