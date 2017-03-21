Quoting statements, ideas and thoughts from famous people about trading, investing and success - page 6
If money is not at the forefront of your mind, it won't stick to your hands either. And if it doesn't stick to your hands, then both money and people with money will stay away from you. Robert Kiyosaki
Never give up!
When something goes wrong, which is not uncommon,
♪ When the road you're treading is uphill ♪
♪ When your mouth is full of cares ♪
♪ When your pocket's empty and you're in debt ♪
¶ and you want to smile ¶
¶ but you can't help but sigh ¶
¶¶ Take a break if you can, but don't give up ¶¶
♪ 'Cause life is a strange thing ♪
With its twists and turns
# We'll all find that out someday
Many a thing turns out to be a failure at a time
When it could have worked
If we tried a little harder.
Success is failure turned inside out.
The silver lining of a cloud of doubt.
The goal may be near when it seems far away.
And so struggle when it's the hardest.
Exactly when things can't get any worse,
There's no way you can give up.
Never give up!
Learn to control your inner equilibrium. Control the Emotions - control the World.