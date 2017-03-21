Quoting statements, ideas and thoughts from famous people about trading, investing and success - page 9
Praise and slander be received with indifference / And do not challenge a fool
From the poem "Monument" (1836) by Alexander Pushkin (1799-1.837).
Quoted as advice to always and in everything keep one's dignity, to be true to one's convictions and principles; to create in accordance with one's own vision of the world.
First do what is necessary; then do what is possible, and little by little you will learn to do the impossible.
Quote about not succeeding:
If you're not already sitting, it's not your credit, it's our failure.
F.E. Dzerzhinsky
Any fool can write a programme that a computer can understand. A good programmer writes a program that a human being can understand.
Martin Fowler
"Our glory is not that we never fall, but that we rise every time we fall" Confucius