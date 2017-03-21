Quoting statements, ideas and thoughts from famous people about trading, investing and success - page 9

Praise and slander be received with indifference / And do not challenge a fool

From the poem "Monument" (1836) by Alexander Pushkin (1799-1.837).

Quoted as advice to always and in everything keep one's dignity, to be true to one's convictions and principles; to create in accordance with one's own vision of the world.

 

First do what is necessary; then do what is possible, and little by little you will learn to do the impossible.


Francis of Assisi
 
People are strong as long as they stand up for a strong idea.

Sigmund Freud
 

Quote about not succeeding:

If you're not already sitting, it's not your credit, it's our failure.

F.E. Dzerzhinsky

 

Any fool can write a programme that a computer can understand. A good programmer writes a program that a human being can understand.

Martin Fowler


 
If you have not planned how you will become rich, you are probably planning to be poor. You're just not aware of it. Most people plan to be poor, they just don't think about it. Robert Kiyosaki
 
 
No one can be or achieve anything without first being themselves. Fyodor Dostoyevsky
 

"Our glory is not that we never fall, but that we rise every time we fall" Confucius

 
Wall Street never changes, money changes, participants change, stocks change, but Wall Street never changes because human nature does not change.

Jesse Livermore


