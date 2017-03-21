Quoting statements, ideas and thoughts from famous people about trading, investing and success - page 7
Ostap Bender's previously unpublished reflections on happiness
Happiness," he reasoned, "always comes at the last minute. If you have to catch tram No. 4 at Smolenskiy Market and in addition to No. 4 there pass also No. 5, No. 17, No. 15, No. 30, No. 31, No. B, No. G and two bus lines, youthen you're sure to get a D, then two fifteenths in a row, which is unnatural, then a seventeenth, a thirtieth, lots of Bs, a D again, a thirty-first, a fifth, a seventeenth again and a B again.
And then, when you begin to think that the fourth number no longer exists in nature, it slowly comes from the side of the Bryansk station, lined with people. But sneaking into the car is not at all difficult for a skillful tram passenger. All you need is for the tram to arrive. If you have to get into Number 15, just rest assured: all the other numbers will pass first, cursed Number 4 will pass eight times, and Number 15, which used to pass every five minutes, will come along no more than once a day. All you need is patience and you will wait.
Source:http://www.adme.ru/tvorchestvo-pisateli/ranee-neopublikovannye-razmyshleniya-ostapa-bendera-o-schaste-1042810/ © AdMe.ru
