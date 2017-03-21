Quoting statements, ideas and thoughts from famous people about trading, investing and success - page 5

Success is always where the conditions are favourable.
 
"Follow the white rabbit" ©Morpheus
 
Forex, like football, will always be interesting.
 

When trade is regulated by laws, lawmakers are the first to be traded. Patrick O'Rourke

 

Human nature never changes, and it is human nature that rules the market - not reason, not economics and certainly not logic.

It is our human emotions that drive the market, as well as most other things on this planet.

Jesse Livermore

 
The dollar is a dirty green paper - © Vladimir Volfovich
 
It is the semi-amateur who loves to quote famous stock market sayings and argue about the rules of the game. He knows all what not to do, i.e. all the wise rules ever formulated by old stockbrokers. But he does not know the main thing - you cannot be an amateur! Jesse Livermore
 

Whoever wants to get rich in a day will be hanged within a year

©Leonardo da Vinci

"Check your change before you leave the till" A popular advertisement at the cash registers in the USSR.
 
