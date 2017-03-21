Quoting statements, ideas and thoughts from famous people about trading, investing and success - page 5
When trade is regulated by laws, lawmakers are the first to be traded. Patrick O'Rourke
Human nature never changes, and it is human nature that rules the market - not reason, not economics and certainly not logic.
It is our human emotions that drive the market, as well as most other things on this planet.
Jesse Livermore
Whoever wants to get rich in a day will be hanged within a year
©Leonardo da Vinci:)