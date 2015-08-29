Direct access to the MOEX (MICEX) currency section in MetaTrader 5
Yeah we need options long time ago.
And a normal drawing of lines, because when clearing or a new day, all the lines go off :-(
For options, the algo-competitors are not dormant. TsLab is preparing to launch an options terminal. They say it will be expensive per month.
If MT5 only needs options to be connected, the competitors will start worrying. They won't have anything special, the analogue of which cannot be implemented in MQL5 and placed in the market.
Most likely on Friday we will release an interim release of MT5 with the first version of options, but without the options strategy builder.
Last week we completed integration with Borsa Istanbul (futures and options) and real accounts are already available. We showed real trades on FXWorld Istanbul.
- Yadigar Gündoğdu [yadigar@yadigar.info]
- www.fxworldistanbul.com
Great! I was looking for brokers that provide access to Borsa Istanbul via MT5 - didn't find any.
The MT5 is integrated with many world exchanges, but among MT5 brokers I know only BCS and Otkritie.
Although, for now I am interested mainly in the Russian market. I'm waiting for options section in Otkritie, and preferably with demo account for testing.
And option strategy builder is an unnecessary thing for algotraders.
- Serkan TORUN, winproxy@gmail.com
- www.noorcm.com.tr
Most likely on Friday we will release an interim release of MT5 with the first version of options, but without the options strategy builder.
Last week we completed the integration with Borsa Istanbul (futures and options) and real accounts are already available. We showed real trades on FXWorld Istanbul.
Most likely to release an interim release of MT5 with the first version of options on Friday ...
Renat, Friday has already passed :)
Soon?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
There was good movement in the dynamics today: real account from real trades
The currency and stock sections are now being actively tested and soon MOEX will be available to all traders on MetaTrader 5. Until then only the futures section was working.