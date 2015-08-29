Direct access to the MOEX (MICEX) currency section in MetaTrader 5 - page 2
In the internal test of the option strategy analyser:
Well done! It's not going to stop there!
I just casually imagined testing an option strategy in the MT tester. And then I thought - no, I'd better not))
As of today, we have started providing MetaTrader 5 for trading on the Moscow Exchange!
If only it were possible to register with you online (for non-residents).
Unfortunately, these are regulatory restrictions. We are obliged to identify the customer.
Are you a representative of broker Otkritie? A very sensible suggestion - write a detailed article on the procedure for opening an account for a non-resident of Russia.
There's nothing on your website, not even a forum.
This is the first time I have wanted to open an account in my own name and not in the name of my uncle Vasya. I want to pay double tax in case of profit!
Thank you for your constructive request!
To open an account you as a non-resident of the Russian Federation have to provide:
You send scanned copies of the documents - our lawyers will check them (make the necessary adjustments) and confirm the opening of the account.
Only after that you can go to any of our offices in person (this is a prerequisite for non-residents) and sign a pre-prepared set of documents.
Abolish this nonsense condition.
Do it this way - you forward the documents, the client signs and sends them back.
To further confirm their non-faithfulness, the client must attach a video of him dancing the lambada with his passport and shouting the phrase: "Otkrytie is the best broker".
