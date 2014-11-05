How many pips does a profitable EA earn per day and a successful trader - page 6
Who is he? All successful traders are billionaires. But your numbers are much better than what I cited - why not make a deposit or publish your signal. As they say, the drowning man's salvation is in the hands of the drowning man.
IzaTrade
And the question is, when you talk about points, are you talking about five digits or four digits?
The men in black haven't come yet.) I'm talking about four digits.
I think there are traders as well as advisors who have opened a GBPUSD sell trade at 1.7150 and are holding their sales so far, probably will exit those positions on Monday, for example at 1.6300. If I'm not mistaken that's about 850 pips in 44 days, which adds up to about 19-20 pips a day.
you want to measure the strategy in pips per day, that is, every DAY to close in the black and this is basically unattainable because there is no such a superstability
f2011:
Why not 1.77%, not 2/1.5, not 24.5% ? Can you show me the calculations for these figures? Been begging for these formulas for 5 years now - no one anywhere ever... The blackest forex secret
Asked about calculations of load and deposit growth. I am attaching the screenshots for your reference.
i.e. the real question is how many pips per day? the success of a trading strategy is largely determined by its stability, while stability is measured as a percentage per year. why? because it implies that even a good profitable strategy may have losing months. i.e. its stability is measured in years! a single month says little about the system as a whole. there are such talented traders like Gehrchik, who allegedly has not had a single losing month for many years! but that's a rarity
you want to measure the strategy in pips per day, that is, every DAY to close on the plus side.
Dearnowi,
First of all, thank you for your post.
If you think the question is dumb - then why would such an omniscient person like you participate in this dibilism. Also why do you use the words "stability is measured as a rule by % per annum.", if you are so sure - why not use the words "necessarily or strictly" instead of "as a rule". There are enough critics as it is, if you don't like it go away, I won't be offended. On the subject of profitable strategies I agree, but the purpose of the topic is to know the limits in pips and nothing more.
I do agree, but the purpose of the topic is to know the limits of pips and nothing more,
bored me...... want to chat, plus a desire to express my opinion, and it's not bad for ratings, although I'm not particularly keen on that
For the pips per day - my opinion is that approximate 100 pips is both a good and realistic target for the day (we are not limiting ourselves or saying strictly). Who has an opinion? I would be grateful.
I don't know why you are so interested in the number of pips. For the purpose of evaluating a trade, the number of pips has nothing to do with it !
Here's an example: The 1st trader opens 1 order with a lot of 10.0 for EUR/USD. The value of one pip would be $100. He closes it near 12 pips and gets a profit: 1 x $100 x 12 = $1200.
The 2ndtrader opens 10 orders at 0.5 lots. The price of a pip will be $5.0. All orders are closed in the area of 12 points and get the profit: 10 x $5.0 x 12 = $600.
It appears that the 1st trader has 12 points, and the 2nd trader has 120 points. What do you get out of it?