Ladies and Gentlemen,

There was a proposal to participate in the discussion, then maybe we will write what result per day for each of us, and maybe take a signal and will write the results - in order to determine what the average earnings of participants in this theme. And we will get to the professionals with the improvement of our performance, God willing.

take my signal :-) there is just a negative balance on the points
 
:) Thanks. Ok. Looked it up, did the math. See below. You can now move into positive points earned per day. You're welcome.IvanIvanov
 
Why is the skin so truncated :)
 
This is the calculation of MrIvanIvanov' s points

It should be noted that the balance is even very positive. You can see his signal history.

But we need points, so I'm counting.

 
I don't know about a profitable trader, but it seems about 100 pips a day on average is realistically possible if you work with several currency pairs. Working with a deposit of $5000 you can earn $100 per day, and you get 54.597% profit per month or $2729.89 including daily reinvestments.
 
At that rate, he must be a billionaire by now.
 
Who is he? All successful traders are billionaires. But your numbers are much better than what I cited - why not make a deposit or publish your signal. As they say, the drowning man's salvation is in the hands of the drowning man.

My best wishes,

IzaTrade

He's you!
Have any men in black come to see you yet?
No?
Probably waiting for stability!
And the question is, when you talk about points, are you talking about five digits or four digits?
