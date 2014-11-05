How many pips does a profitable EA earn per day and a successful trader - page 5
Ladies and Gentlemen,
There was a proposal to participate in the discussion, then maybe we will write what result per day for each of us, and maybe take a signal and will write the results - in order to determine what the average earnings of participants in this theme. And we will get to the professionals with the improvement of our performance, God willing.
take my signal :-) there's just a negative item balance
:) Thank you. Okay. Looked it up, did the math. See below. You can now move into positive points earned per day. You're welcome.
Why is the skin so small :)
This is the calculation of MrIvanIvanov' s points
It should be noted that the balance is even very positive. You can see his signal history.
But we need points, so I'm counting.
I don't know about a profitable trader, but it seems about 100 pips a day on average is realistically possible if you work with several currency pairs. Working on a deposit of $5000 you can earn $100 per day, and it turns out that you earn 54.597% or $2729.89 per month, taking into account daily reinvestments.
Well at that rate, he must be a billionaire by now.
Who is he? All successful traders are billionaires. But your numbers are much better than what I cited - why not make a deposit or publish your signal. As they say, the drowning man's salvation is in the hands of the drowning man.
My best wishes,
IzaTrade