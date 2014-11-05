How many pips does a profitable EA earn per day and a successful trader - page 14
Trend is your friend. - I don't remember the author:)
The rest is a moot point. And if a person is simply afraid of grandiose enrichment or simply not ready for great deeds, then what to do - ignore it.
Respectfully,
you could also say that number 23 on the roulette wheel is your friend if you bet on it, this is as much wisdom as the phrase "Trend is your friend".
Respectfully ; -)
one of the many empty, meaningless, but beautiful phrases about trade...........
you can also say that the number 23 at roulette is your friend if you bet on it, it has as much wisdom as the phrase "Trend is your friend
Respectfully ; -)
Dearnowi
I am willing to explain, show and prove to you that"Trend is your friend" has a great teaching on how not to behave towards the market .
But this issue is not related to this forum topic. If you have a desire, knock on Skype or PM.
With respect,
Dearizzatilla.
I have another suggestion to you, why do you have to hide it in a PM ? create a new thread about Trend. you can even call it "Trend is your friend" and we'll discuss the topic together as a community.
Introduce me and everyone else to a great doctrine ...
Sincerely,
Opened a thread at https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37016, Welcome!
Regards,
Dear forum members,
In my personal experience at the moment I have the following figures regarding the earnings of a successful trader in pips:
1. If you work only one pair a day you can earn about 100 pips, while you can take away the whole movement, or/and several times to buy and sell.
2. If you work with 15-28 pairs, the minimal earning range will fluctuate from 200 to 1000 points per day. In this case, the trader on the one hand, it is difficult to keep track of everything, but on the other hand, one loss is usually covered by other gains.
These figures are not categorical but indicative.
If other participants do not have any comments/observations or suggestions for further discussion on this topic, I think the topic can be closed.
Sincerely,
IzaTrade
How stable do you think it is to gain 100 pips per day on EURUSD ? Is it possible to do it for a long period of time, like a year? What is the drawdown ?
Is there a PAMM account that can do this ?
For reference (about drawdowns): Soros wrote that over 20 years his max drawdown was 23%, at the same time, if we select PAMM accounts with lifetime of more than a year and a drawdown of less than 20% at Alpari, we will have 12 PAMM accounts (in this case, there will be more than 12 drawdowns).
we get 12 accounts (moreover 5 of them are from one author), the median of their annual return 14%.
http://www.alpari.ru/en/investor/pamm/#type=rating&layout=grid&page=1&columnSet=custom&columns%5B%5D=returnOverall%7CreturnYear%7CreturnHalfYear%7CreturnQuarterYear%7CreturnMonth%7CreturnDay%7Cage%7CvolatilityOverall%7CmaxDrawdownOverall&filters%5B%5D=maxDrawdownOverall%2Cle%2C20%7Cage%2Cge%2C360&sort%5B%5D=returnYear%7Cdesc
Thanks for the reply !
"Received" from him - what does it mean ? Have you seen his transactions, his account ? Over what period, at least a year? What is the volume of trades ? 100 pips per day - about 1% of the price in EURUSD 1.2-1.4 - i.e.... say, if we have 1M volume, we get 10K per day - 200K per month... For a serious company, 1M is not a volume...
You wrote yourself that you made 586 pips in one day, did I get it right ? What is the average result for the history of a few months ? a year ? more ?
What are the drawdowns ? (I edited the previous post - I brought statistics of PAMM accounts with Alpari - it is not very comforting).
Dear,
This trader traded by himself and wrote all his deals in the chat room, i.e. before opening a position he wrote Buy when price touches X, a minimum of two orders, up to four, stop loss level and take profit on each of the deals, if two orders then he marked TP1, TP2 and so on. Then some traders would go in together with these guys, while others would just watch, as I did. And almost 80-90% of deals were successful and reached TP2. And, as I understood he traded on small timeframes, stop loss were up to 4-8 pips (ticks) and take profit at least twice as big. From time to time I asked him how many pips he earned that day and got answers ranging from 75-80 to 100-120 pips. At the same time he did not report the size of the trades. By tracking his signals I had no doubt at all about the pips he was earning. I don't know if he wrote the truth or not, but he has been trading for over 20 years. Here is an example of what he wrote:
6e short 3017 stop 3022 target 3001
this means
1.) I am short the market at 3017
2.) I have a stop at 3022 to buy my short back (the risk is 5 ticks)
3.) I have a stop at 3001 to buy my short back (Expect to make 21 ticks)
Sometimes I have
2nd target 2980 which means I have
4.) I have a stop at 3022 to buy my short back (risk is 5 ticks)
5.) I have a stop at 2980 to buy my short back (Expect to make 42 ticks)
HOPE THIS HELPS
00:21 bandit: Izzat: When I show a 2nd target I am trading two contracts
Also on my request gave the structure of my notebook
Trading: Yes, if you trade on those pairs of 28 currency pairs that have signals you can earn200 to 1000 pips per day. And the amount of load on the deposit is up to the trader to decide. In two months my deposit increase was 80% while the drawdown was not more than 20%, and then I lost this 80%. My conclusions are as follows: 1. Reduce the volume of transactions on each pair. 2. Do not be greedy in fixing profits, there are enough opportunities in the market.
Again, thanks for the info, interesting of course... Good luck to you, when you open PAMM account, let me know:)