Traders! never buy a martingale!!!
There are already better EAs out there without martin. There are guys! No martin and no hedge!
And I created such a shit without martin! :)))) it doesn't drain. Not a scalper.
1)All Martingale's are considered as 1,3,7,15,, Multiply + a little more. Below is a link to a modified Martingale. I made it myself. The bets are not multiplied in the xt Expert Advisor but added together. That is why the walrus is used sparingly.
2) The essence of the algorithm. It is a mathematical model. History is not used. (I never lost on demo account!!!) The Expert Advisor xt.ex4 puts bets every 7 points. Profitable bet is closed. Number of losing bets increases. At losing bets the amount of volume gradually increases. Approximately it looks like this: losing trades with volume 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 are pulled vertically | . But sooner or later the market turns around. Naturally, bids with largest volumes quickly begin to cover losses. The Expert Advisor waits until the losing trades add up to +. In fact, everything is much more complicated. I think for 98% this robot will make you believe in the grail.
The main thing is to sit and work on the system for a long time.
:)
For martin, you need a clear risk management logic
There is only one risk management logic to a martin: to increase risk as you get unlucky, as long as there is spare cash.
This is the reason why I had to abandon martin, because it only has money management, but no risk management. And anything unmanaged sooner or later leads to force majeure.
The diversity of the martingale world (collection)
A. by principle of action
B. by presence of opposite positions
C. by the step size
D. by signal type
E. by type of lot progression
E. by presence of trend calculation
Naayn, capital rules the world.
Martingale is just hooliganism.