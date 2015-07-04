Martingale and anti-martingale. - page 8

SAASA_IVANOV:

Traders! never buy a martingale!!!

There are already better EAs out there without martin. There are guys! No martin and no hedge!

And I created such a shit without martin! :)))) it doesn't drain. Not a scalper.

Dangeranimal:

1)All Martingale's are considered as 1,3,7,15,, Multiply + a little more. Below is a link to a modified Martingale. I made it myself. The bets are not multiplied in the xt Expert Advisor but added together. That is why the walrus is used sparingly.

2) The essence of the algorithm. It is a mathematical model. History is not used. (I never lost on demo account!!!) The Expert Advisor xt.ex4 puts bets every 7 points. Profitable bet is closed. Number of losing bets increases. At losing bets the amount of volume gradually increases. Approximately it looks like this: losing trades with volume 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 are pulled vertically | . But sooner or later the market turns around. Naturally, bids with largest volumes quickly begin to cover losses. The Expert Advisor waits until the losing trades add up to +. In fact, everything is much more complicated. I think for 98% this robot will make you believe in the grail.

the main thing is to believe:-)))
 
The main thing is to sit back and work long hours on the system.
 
SAASA_IVANOV:
The main thing is to sit and work on the system for a long time.
Can I see the real report with the Martin?
 
SAASA_IVANOV:

:)

 
For martin, you need a clear risk management logic - close half a lot, part of the orders, use order lag time, calculate trend, low-high. You need to be flexible.
 
SAASA_IVANOV:
For martin, you need a clear risk management logic

There is only one risk management logic to a martin: to increase risk as you get unlucky, as long as there is spare cash.

This is the reason why I had to abandon martin, because it only has money management, but no risk management. And anything unmanaged sooner or later leads to force majeure.

 
Reshetov:

There is only one risk management logic to a martin: to increase risk as you get unlucky, as long as there is spare cash.

This is the reason why I had to abandon martin, because it only has money management, but no risk management. And anything unmanaged sooner or later leads to force majeure.

Exactly. Reshetov, a long time ago I found your Expert Advisor in the code base - the grail of "historical". :))) at first I was glad to find the true grail.
 

The diversity of the martingale world (collection)

A. by principle of action

1. regular betting martingale (each position has an SL equal to TP, doubling when the SL is triggered)

2. overturning martingale (double-up-turn at crossing the opposite boundary of the corridor)

3. an averaging martingale (a new position is averaging the current losing positions, and the volume is doubled)

B. by presence of opposite positions

1. with overlapped positions

2. no overlapped positions

C. by the step size

1. fixed pitch

2. floating dynamic pitch

D. by signal type

1. random

2. indicative

E. by type of lot progression

1. geometric progression

2. arithmetic progression

3. fibonacci, etc.

E. by presence of trend calculation

1. considering the trend

2. not considering a trend

 
transcendreamer:

the world is ruled by martingale?
 

Naayn, capital rules the world.

Martingale is just hooliganism.

