SAASA_IVANOV:
Why don't we open in the direction of price movement? i.e. against the first trade - that would be much more reasonable than stubbornly opening against the market...
that's not a bad idea, maybe it would be safer than a classic
 
SAASA_IVANOV:
It's not a martin, it's a lock and it's a different system.
 
Alexey:
if it is doubling the lot, it is still a martin.
 
Alexey:
This is nonsense. Why is it a lock? lock implies holding two opposite positions simultaneously for one pair, here we are talking about a martingale with the same betting progression but with different entrance and exit rules.
 
SAASA_IVANOV:
Before you create a topic and try to tell me anything, read the forum.

Serj_Che:

I remember a Chinese movie. There was an actor there nicknamed "Kettle". Maybe I'm "Teapot" or "Samovar" too. Life will tell. But I will develop the theme of martingale and anti-martingale. It's interesting.
 
Serj_Che:

There are numbers "1" and "2", but between them there is infinity. And the mind cannot comprehend that. This is also an interesting topic. In short, there's a lot of unknowable stuff around.
 

Serj_Che:

