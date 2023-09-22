I will write an advisor free of charge - page 30

New comment
 

We need an advisor. A ridiculously simple one.

The strategy is quite simple.

Working on the strategy for a year, annual profit of 75%

closed trades about 340.

I have no opportunity to check always whether a deal was closed during day and night because of my main job.

I have 1-2 orders per day (out of 10-15).

I plan the robot to increase my profit up to 250-350%.

<DELETE>.

 

Hi! Got the ToR for trading the Inner Bar pattern on TF D1. If anyone is willing towrite an EA for MT4, I would be grateful!!!

I am attaching a screenshot with a description of the Inner Bar.

Description of the Inner Bar

[Deleted]  
АLEX:

Hi! Got the ToR to trade the Inner Bar pattern on TF D1. If anyone is willing towrite an EA for MT4, I would be grateful!!!

I am attaching a screenshot with a description of the Inner Bar.

Even articles have already been written on this topic! Search for "inner bar".
 

Is there anyone else who would like a free advisor with a proper ToR?

I can do a freebie. I don't like netizens and martins.

 
Sergey Deev:

Is there anyone else who would like a free advisor with a proper ToR?

I can do a freebie. I don't like netizens and martins.

I'm not sure I like sethinkers and martiners, I don't like them.
 
Ramil Minniakhmetov:
I can try it. Also for free.
OOOO Ramilka about you completely forgot, ready to even finance your help in writing the owl, attach ToR. The idea was born, but still can not embody can you take it?
Files:
igsa8xxixzl_gweuth9.zip  325 kb
 
I need an EA based on the MACD oscillator module, with only one type of signal: zero level crossing.
 

Евгений:
Нужен советник на основе модуля осциллятора торговых сигналов MACD, только с одним типом сигналов: пересечение нулевого уровня. 

And how is it that, excuse me, one MACD signal can make a profitable EA? That's intriguing.
[Deleted]  

Hello. Who will write an averaging locking EA? Not very profitable, but survivable. The algorithm is relatively simple. There are no indicators in this version. MT4 Free)

Guaranteed to earn 5 -7% per month. Maybe more - I could be wrong.

The main advantage is that it can withstand a no-trend without straining.

 
S-a-m:
Would you like to try writing a market maker for mt5 for trading in the cup?
Can you be more specific? You can also send me a message if it's not convenient here.
1...232425262728293031323334353637...171
New comment