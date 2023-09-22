I will write an advisor free of charge - page 27
Good afternoon. I have an idea to create an improved trailing stop. For example, if an open order is already in profit +50 pips (and a stop loss together with a 50 pips "step" trawl is just at breakeven) If this order reaches +100 points it decreases the "step" of the trall by 30 or 20 points and closes it with narrow trall at the end.
I need an EA that works according to the principle outlined below.
The thing is, I haven't found such an indicator. But I have found a similar one and the principle is the same. I have attached the indicator (template - infinity in the templates folder. all other stuff in the indicators folder).
The main thing that the EA opens orders in the blue or red zones.
I would be glad if you could help with writing such an EA! Thank you!
Here's an idea. I've already put it up for discussion - no one has responded - it's summer - everyone is on vacation or in jail.
Such an idea: represent price movement in decibels and on small noises or flat to set zero or zero line, at sharp moves, for instance, to set an order by 10%, then, depending on the strength of the average squeak calculated from history, to add, say, +51%, set 0 again, so stepwise everything again. The problem is to catch a candle or a daily trend by at least 30-50%, like this. Well, a reversal: depending on the sine of the angle, it has gone higher than one by 10-20%, which means a reversal. I do not even know how to describe the reversal. I saw a diagram on the Forum where the coordinate axes are referenced to zero or 1 bar and the trends show fans of flies or something else, it means that the price always reaches zero - that is why the person bragged that he caught the bird by the tail. That is my fantasy, and to describe is more difficult than to imagine, but wrote and seems to be something like that. The question is whether something can come out of it. I would also add: at the highest peaks where rebounds usually occur on the average - put a reverse order with a profit on the rebound percentage. I hope it is not too vague - you can also add delayers following the price with some decibels indent to knock them down during sharp price moves, like on the news, for example. Keep it a secret - what kind of secret is possible here? What has become public domain?)
Has anyone has read or is able to write in MQL5 a script for buying the current symbol at the current price and selling the current symbol at the current price, with the ability to run scripts using keyboard shortcuts?
Good analogues of such scripts in MQL 4 are available fromIgor Kim (aka KimIV).
Help whoever can. Preferably in a thread that has been created.
http://forum.mql4.com/ru/68419
The template does not match the picture. Where is the picture from? Is there a link?
You can. Moi email dirgintis@gmail.com napisi
If you have a good strategy and are willing to share, i can write an EA. i invite you to discuss either publicly or in private message.
Anton, I would like a robot.
Sell/buy when the price crosses the last Parabolic SAR point (yellow dots). Take a look at the chart, I think it's pretty clear there.
[img]https://charts.mql5.com/8/346/nzdusd-h1-fxpro-financial-services-2.png[/img]
