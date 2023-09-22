I will write an advisor free of charge - page 23
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Look it up in the database, there's loads of stuff out there, it'll do for the exam.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/mt4/experts
Look it up in the database, there's loads of stuff, it'll do for the exam.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/mt4/experts
how about https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1284#c1_12
who will write the program?
In place of the iShift indicator (presented in the article) you can use the applications in the price tumbler: http://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/depth_of_market
If you have a good strategy and are willing to share it, I can write an EA. i invite you to discuss it publicly or in private messages.
I wrote a robot - I would like to see it on Spot (make it multi-currency) and test - but I have no time to bother ... help?
Hi Folks.
Help me add an allert to the indicator.
The candlestick indicator, well when the pointer appears, I would like to add an allert.
Thanks in advance.
Hello! I would like to ask you to write an EA on the subject of 3 Edler screens. Opening trades by signal: the same colouring of candles on multiple timeframes. With the possibility of arbitrary installation of timeframes, from 2 to 4. Setting lot, take and stop. How would it be possible to use this program in an automated mode, i.e. when an EA opens an order, or in semi-automatic mode, i.e. when an EA gives a signal to open the order, but does not open it. Thank you.
Good afternoon ...
There is a multicurrency advisor and indicator ...I need to rewrite it from Mt4 to Mt5 ...Or make a graph of equity and balance of the multicurrency advisor in Mt4
Looking for a knowledgeable trader willing to write an EA/robot.
<deleted>
Looking for a knowledgeable trader willing to write an EA/robot.
<deleted>