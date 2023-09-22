I will write an advisor free of charge - page 31
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is there anyone else who would like a free advisor with a proper ToR?
I can do a freebie. I don't like netizens and martins.
Hi all! Who can help write an EA to trade on Smith Courtney's channel breaks on a trending market? I tried this strategy for a couple of months, I traded on virtual machines (yes, I`m just learning ...) - strategy proved good, I`ve got $200-300 profit per week or two while trading 0,1 lot on one pair. I would like to translate it into automat, but I do not have enough knowledge ...( I can attach screenshots of history, if interesting. Detailed ToR I will describe.
Hi all! Who can help write an EA to trade on Smith Courtney's channel breaks on a trending market? I tried this strategy for a couple of months, I traded on virtual currency pair (yes, I`m just learning ...) - strategy proved good, I`ve got $200-300 profit per week or so while trading 0,1 lot on one pair. I would like to translate it into automat, but I do not have enough knowledge ...( I can attach screenshots of history, if interesting. Detailed ToR I will describe.
Smith Courtney, yes read his book there are many different variants of ts for trading it would be very healthy to see them in action.
Good afternoon!!!
Please write a "two windows" indicator.
ToR for indicator "Two Windows",for MT4
1In one window to display two charts with different timeframes
2)Specify the choice of any TF on both charts in the settings
3) Specify the settingsof two EMA on both charts, with the ability to set the EMA periods manually.
4.include background colour of charts, candlesticks and EMA in the settings
5.Ability to use the indicator for all currency pairs
Hello. Who will write an EA based on the Fibo grid and Fibo expansion. Builds, not by the rules, but makes money.
Need more data + screenshots attached.