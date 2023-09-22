I will write an advisor free of charge - page 31

Sergey Deev:

Is there anyone else who would like a free advisor with a proper ToR?

I can do a freebie. I don't like netizens and martins.

Only mt4 pls. Full TOR should be in a separate file (man when writing, then think).
 

Hi all! Who can help write an EA to trade on Smith Courtney's channel breaks on a trending market? I tried this strategy for a couple of months, I traded on virtual machines (yes, I`m just learning ...) - strategy proved good, I`ve got $200-300 profit per week or two while trading 0,1 lot on one pair. I would like to translate it into automat, but I do not have enough knowledge ...( I can attach screenshots of history, if interesting. Detailed ToR I will describe.

 
corvus86:

ToR to e-mail plz. address in private.
 
Smith Courtney, yes read his book there are many different variants of ts for trading it would be very healthy to see them in action.
 
Realist:
If you want to write me with a description of the strategies let's make a template and see if it's worth considering further.
 

Good afternoon!!!

Please write a "two windows" indicator.

ToR for indicator "Two Windows",for MT4

1In one window to display two charts with different timeframes

2)Specify the choice of any TF on both charts in the settings

3) Specify the settingsof two EMA on both charts, with the ability to set the EMA periods manually.

4.include background colour of charts, candlesticks and EMA in the settings

5.Ability to use the indicator for all currency pairs

1

Hello. Who will write an EA based on the Fibo grid and Fibo expansion. It builds, not by the rules, but it makes money.
edutak:
Need more data + screenshots attached.
Tapochun:
Thank you. Already doing it.
 
Hi. Help to write an EA (conditions) - What would mirror the sell bay (pending orders) - from the first EA, but with a multiplication of the lot X2. and close all transactions when they are closed by the first EA Thanks
