Is it possible to cheat forex. - page 26
Forex is a cheat, a top class gambler. Just don't use "his" tools-a pack of cards. I.e. throw out all the indicators.
You're telling the truth.)
Now you're not fooling anyone, it's all out in the open :)
PS. Naive :)
Hello.
I am interested in this question, where do the quotes come from in MetaTrader. I have searched the whole Internet and have not found an answer to this question.
I searched all over the Internet, I have not found an answer to these questions. Is it possible to cheat forex?
Yes thank you that's interesting of course. But it's a lot simpler than that.
DDoS attack on broker's server ? :)))
I'm against cheating broker because I sit on the Forex market and I try to earn money honestly. But I ran into a problem. I opened two different charts, one of them slows down for 3 to 5 seconds when there's news.I had to withdraw my money and switch to another broker. I think I found M...S. I have been working with him for about a year now and now I look at the slow chart with the same problem.
As for the position of the broker, I'm against cheating as I sit on the Forex market and I try to earn money honestly. But I ran into a problem when I opened two different charts, one of them stopped for 3 to 5 seconds when I got the news.I had to withdraw my money and switched to another broker. I think I found M...S. I have been working with him for a year now.
Well, here's the answer: one is slowing down and the other is already showing where it's going. We open an order on the first one.
read the thread, had a laugh... :-D
You should not send the boy to lectures, but to physics class :-D
REMEMBER WHAT YOU WERE TAUGHT AT SCHOOL :-D
Just kidding - the speed of light is what? That's right 299 thousand kilometres per second! What is the length of the equator? 40,000 kilometres. Then we go back to elementary school and learn the operation of division. 300,000 divided by 40,000 is 7.5. Remember what all Internet communications on Earth are made of? That's right - fibre optics. Now turn on the grey matter and apply the knowledge. What conclusion can be drawn from all this? Correct - an optical signal can circle our globe along the equator 7.5 times in 1 second!
Information in a computer is processed very, very fast. And even if you add here even the most incredible data processing time, it hardly comes close to a 3 second delay!!!
Nevertheless, I myself am very, very interested in this question. And lately I am actively researching it. So if anyone has any interesting ideas - do not hesitate to share))