I have been charged, where do I find out what for?
If you think about the consequences of your advice, you will easily find that 80% of all tasks will end with an "amicable dissolution".
For "no one feels sorry for anyone", "why pay when you can pay nothing" and "I'll pay on the side".
Yes. Plus a rating loss/penalty for both participants.
is it possible to charge the developer instead of the client automatically? broken deadlines if the terms of reference remain unchanged - the developer.
cancellation after changing the terms of reference - from the customer.
etc.
Please give me advice - how can I protect myself when ordering? The developer will only lose a rating and the client will lose both the rating and money.
We specifically provide detailed prompts at all stages of the work. This includes article lists, prompts, real-time performance notifications, a performance timeline, etc.
For example:
I have read the Terms of Service Work and accept them. I agree that the administration of the service has the right to suspend, terminate or forcibly cancel my work upon the decision of the Arbitration Tribunal.
I also confirm that I have read the articles:
The answer is "no way".
It's the same in trading - there is no way to protect yourself from a moose - and even in cases where the trader thinks he's right)
The money has not been withdrawn fairly
Let me explain
In restaurants, when you pay the bill, you don't pay for 300 grams of food in your stomach.
We can make our own food and it's 20 times cheaper.
We pay for everything. But on the bill.
If you come to a restaurant, order a dish from an Italian chef, and half an hour later, the maitre d' apologizes and informs you that the Italian has slipped down and got sick. The dish won't come, come back later.
We do not pay and leave.
But in this case, continuing the analogy, they offered to pay the bill, even though we wouldn't have a dish.
For going to the toilet, washing your hands, looking at the exclusive author's interior, for ordering a table over the phone, for the use of the nursery with the animator, etc.
But the meal is not on the bill of course.
is a completely incorrect comparison.
That's a nice meme you're pumping in. But you don't have to reduce it to buying a patty/cooked product. A restaurant buys only and only finished product.
The meme here is different - you were introduced to the supplier(1. provided a market), provided all the service(2. all the processing, including payments), then dealt with your problems(3. arbitration), and then took a fine.
If you deign in the theme of the restaurant, you gave access to your kitchen, let us bring our own chef, your chef failed, our chef dealt with it, then took a fine.
Given that we see the statistics and the "why bother, let's arbitrate everything" approach, we are doing absolutely the right thing and fair.