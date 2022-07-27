I have been charged, where do I find out what for? - page 28
The contractor can, of course, as a gesture of goodwill, transfer the amount of the commission to the developer, but it is still a voluntary decision. Of course, the contractor can, as a gesture of goodwill, transfer the amount of the fee to the developer after his refusal, but it is still his voluntary decision and no contract can help here.
If the contractor agrees in writing to pay the cancellation fee, there is no point of dispute and the tribunal should logically approve it... There is no need to block the executor's funds, he is not going anywhere early. )
In fact, I have been to many arbitrations in my life (real ones). And this arbitration (yours) does not look like a normal arbitration, at least both parties are heard, but you have not even asked my opinion when making a decision.
It looks more like arbitration than arbitration.
And no one is stopping you from taking the matter to "real" arbitration or a court. )
And no one is stopping you from appealing to a "real" arbitration or court on this issue. ) And apparently the court ruling will be a precedent here and the methaquots will be obliged to enforce it in all such situations).
Deep lick.
Did I write it wrong? In your case, you will get it for the hedgehog and the bear, of course the altruistic Metaquots work for a thank you :) I'll pay you and me on Monday, isn't that right?
PS. I have heard from you more than once that you are for justice but you do not like freeloaders!
Dear forum users, if you want justice, be justice itself first! (And don't try to saw off the branch you sit on.
If you think that I started this thread to get money from you, then you are a complete and utter failure. The concepts of morality, honour and justice are meaningless to you. I don't need your handouts, don't transfer anything.
Do not get excited.
The server here is just a user like you or me, i.e. a nobody.
He does not speak for the administration.
