But sooner or later, normal developers with sensible ideas will get together and make decent cryptocurrency software with modern IT technologies, rather than hastily assembled pieces of other people's code, like Satoshi did. Bitcoin will then simply die because it won't be able to compete.
Take a look at Facebook's website. It looks like one big problem to me. But that does not make it any less popular.
It's easy to make a product glitch-free. You just need to work on it for days, nights or weeks.
Making a product popular is something completely different. This is something esoteric.
You cannot achieve guaranteed popularity and acceptance in a mechanical way.
Fucking hell, I've got some weird shit going on in my account...
Answered in my thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/15091
Your topic of chips is nonsense!
Explaining the popularity of a product by the presence of some "chips" in it is like explaining your love for this or that person. There are no tricks.
Your Iphone example doesn't work right away. The first fully touchscreen smartphone from Sharp came 10 years earlier and was not something revolutionary or popular.
All your attempts to systematise success are ludicrous. There is no system here and there can't be. But if they help you live, I personally have nothing against it.
Orders are not opening either?
Man, if I were the server, I'd ban you, seriously. Flooder.)
And the orders are opening slowly, but very sluggishly.
Man, if I were the server, I'd ban you, seriously. Flooder )
My orders are coming off slowly, albeit very sluggishly.
)), i've been playing with the spread, i've increased the tick volumes ))
I got a message that there is not enough money on my account although I have free money.
They don't really care about the frequency of requests from the client, the api does not do that often with orders.
