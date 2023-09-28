Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 92
Look at the pips and the MT4 reals by subscribers. On a raid of 6 right now.
_____________________
I need MD here as a third ) ally
i have a real theme to test all ideas in battle, not by word of mouth )
ZS: and Matching and MM algorithms, etc, will divorce in 2))
You keep posting "how it works".
post how the server part of MT4 works )
SZZY: And it will be interesting for all
ZZZY: I guess I got fired.
You can't. It is a great sorcery.
The bear is asleep. Till spring.
Bears don't sleep in this warm weather.
Hedgehogs, by the way, also hibernate, so get ready for bed ;)
aah, the lites have been added ))))
Let's add a pipser :)
I am setting up arbitrage )
Screenshots of MetaTrader trading platform
EqvLTCUSD, M1, 2013.11.04
Distel Enterprise, MetaTrader 4, Real
aah, they added the lites)))