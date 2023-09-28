Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 73

sanyooooook:
shopping? )
 
just an honest word from the stock exchange holders )

 
Sorry, didn't mean to advertise, I'll change the screen now (
 
buying? )

yes the bot started to buy back shorts )

 
won't go below 130 do you think?
 
Who's stopping them? I mean, it's all on their word of honour. They can go anywhere, anytime.
 
I don't know. 140 on the stump so far. on a russian maybe all )
 
Normal market laws forbid them.
 
there is no risk at all.

If you have two currencies in your MTKUnity account, they move according to the market, and the share of meta quotas in the service can be immediately converted into money.)

They do not lose anything in any case

Although rather it was only a question of accepting with instant conversion to CREDITS at the exchange rate

There is no risk if you exchange. If you exchange, you lose money. Quite a few.

And if someone wants to withdraw? Do we have to buy them out? That's stupid.

 
There is no risk if you swap. And if you do, there is a loss on exchange. Not insignificant.

And if someone wants to withdraw? Buy for him? Stupid.

Look at the screenshot at the top of this page.

my understanding is that it's a small price to lose, (which will be passed on to the client) for the cryptomaniac chip - we accept your bitcoin coins

