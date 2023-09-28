Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 69
Damn, that's easy.
Let's just say that the idea of cryptocurrency itself is very good.
But I will invest in it on one condition, if the IMF controls it.
Not the U.N. and its elected deputies, just concrete guys who have something to lose.
And why would the IMF guys need anything else, since they have SDRs, if I'm not mistaken?
It's quite a working tool and at the same time a fairly acceptable story already exists.
I'm like a schoolboy who cheats from a textbook with one eye.)
Well done. You're gonna get it now. Don't close the terminal.
You can't close it now, I put a limit hamster in it :))
I don't get it ( and if you close it, will the limit one die?
You're not a fanatic, you're almost at a profit ))
Yeah, and I noticed an interesting feature, although I have seen it before in MT4
I can still buy on profit )
you could get a 500 quid worth of ebipetic pyramid.)
the exchange is glitchy )