I think 195-200 on the BTCs, not yet, they will sell out and go on.
The question now is whether the 200 stump will make it. We'll see then. If not, 190 bar.
I don't know if they're glitching too, or if I'm looking in the wrong place:
I'm shocked myself.)
I do not understand what the hell. Bitcoin goes down and your money goes down, we wait for growth, bitcoin goes up and your money goes down.
You're... ...not so... not so...
I am using the Negro principle.)
If you do not see it, it's not growth, but growth is absurd:
Screenshots from the MetaTrader platform
BTCUSD, M15, 2013.10.22
Distel Enterprise, MetaTrader 4, Real
Where the hell did you find a nigger?
Screw him, you're better off copying Andriyuha's
I'm just gonna copy and this motherfucker's gonna turn around,
No, he said a bearish trend is a bearish trend, and nobody cares if it's going up.
it's too late for me.
Um... bearish? ...well... what do you think is bullish?
i said bearish and don't argue.
are you a bear or not a bear? )
Watch how the current rise of the bitcoin works out