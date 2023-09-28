Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 70

sanyooooook:

the exchange is glitchy )

Post it to the support desk.
 
I even think it's a ddos, and if so it's a leak)
 
TheXpert:
so you should send it to their support.

I used to catch a similar picture in a glass on their website,

But I did chat with them and they said it was normal)

 
sanyooooook:

So it's just very much like an asc and a bid mixed up, you know?
 
TheXpert:
maybe, but the volumes don't match, or isn't that what you mean?
 
 
sanyooooook:

It's all right.

 
sanyooooook:

San, do not listen to Andrew, he distracts you with useless dialogues with help.

He doesn't want you to catch up with him.

I'll be rooting for you now.

You've got more subscribers.

 
sanyooooook:
and that's how it's gonna go down.)
I'm just looking right in the eye.)
 
Should we enable bitcoin acceptance on the website?
