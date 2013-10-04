The RAM is not freeing up... - page 3
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Also started noticing unprecedented RAM load in the last few days. No screenshot, but 3 of 4 agents (CPU - 4 cores) are eating up 1.5Gb of RAM each. Moreover, no CPU load on them. Watched it for a few minutes, then gave up.
Also I want to mark out the huge traffic from HDD. I am attaching a screenshot. Every agent read more than TB of data in 24 hours (yesterday I rebooted my machine)! I am shocked. :)
Also in the last days I observe in the logs the entry:
no history files found at C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester\Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\...\bases\InstaForex-Server\history\USDNOK\*.hcs
Here we go again. Two of the four processes are crammed with 1.8GB of RAM each. No CPU activity for a few minutes.
Can you look up the author and what EA he is testing?
job 5842073292646661067 received from Cloud Server
...Also, in the last few days I've seen in the logs:
no history files found at C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester\Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\...\bases\InstaForex-Server\history\USDNOK\*.hcs
Similar.
As it turns out, the problem is global...
If it is not solved soon, I will have to remove agents from my machines...
I checked it now out of principle, the memory is being freed. Every few minutes there is a spike on one of the cores - 25% CPU load and up to 4GB RAM per process! Screenshot 3.2GB.
The agent logs show that the EuroDollar history has been uploaded since 1990.... I don't know what for!
Apparently, EA's algorithm is very slow, as optimization intervals are so long... I'm also worried, why the USDNOK symbol history is not loading from InstaForex-Server?
...Well, I'm also worried why people don't get the USDNOK instrument history from the InstaForex-Server?
For example, because it is not there.
I have mt4 from Insta, USDNOK since 2006. Stupidly trying to pull from last century without checking availability.
You are absolutely right. There is probably a mistake in that.
It must be a multi-currency tester. In the tester's settings the EURUSD currency pair is selected, the range from 1990 to the present is specified.
When testing starts, the Expert Advisor accesses USDNOK and the tester tries to generate ticks from 1990 onwards which it cannot find.
By the way, my folderhistory\USDNOK\ is empty. So at least the files 2006.hcs...2013.hcs would be in it... But I don't have them either.
EURUSD 2011.hcs from the same Insta weighs 1.8 Gb. I would assume that it contains more detailed history, but MT5 stores only minutes. So this "file" has an order of magnitude more minute bars than the others?
Silent:
1)... myhistory\USDNOK\ folder is empty. At least the files 2006.hcs...2013.hcs would be there... But they are not there either.
2) EURUSD from the same Insta 2011.hcs weighs 1.8 Gb. I would assume that it contains more detailed history, but MT5 stores only minutes. So this "file" has an order of magnitude more minute bars than the others?
1)I wrote - in mt4 since 2006.
I do not use MT5 by Insta, I do not know what is there. Maybe there is no pair at all, my folder is empty too.
2) Where do you look?
Deeper than the '99s there simply aren't any.
Neither is there a tool for discovering where the minutes end up.