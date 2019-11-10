Discussion of high-frequency trading on MT5 - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Costy:How do you assess the current prospects for this EA and the topic in general when working through STP brokers?
This advisor is a good stimulus to think about. I find the topic of synthetic currencies itself promising.
What currency pairs do you trade?
In FOREX some currency pairs are strictly interrelated with each other. That is why the question is not quite correct. Any currency pair can be traded through two others. Just as there is the possibility of trading not only currency pairs, but also their triples-fours, etc. Therefore, it would be correct to answer that trading is (should be) done on synthetics.
This advisor is a good stimulus to think about. I find the topic of synthetic crosses itself promising.
Therefore, it would be correct to reply that trading is (should be) on synthetics.
Given the risk on slippages, which opening option would be preferable? And is the sharpening of the broker for HFT important in such a situation?
Well, that's understandable. But how do we represent this on the limiters? It is clear from the market, with market execution first of all ping is important and you can watch the market glass, it will be useful here.
Is it realistic to do so on Limits? By the way, I was going to do such a risky variant on cryptocurrencies :) There is a riskless graal at market, it trades :)
Even for classic limiters there is the concept of redirects (analyzer in this post+ some explanations there a bit above). It is desirable to be able to set limiters at a price worse than the current one (MT4 doesn't allow, MT5 - I don't know). So limiters are also quite possible. Not without nuances, of course.
It would be desirable to be able to place limiters at a price worse than the current one (MT4 does not allow, MT5 - I don't know).
I.e. when it becomes like a market order but again with a guarantee of execution no worse than the declared price? I don't think so on MT :)
But it's a good trick, yeah.
Even in normal instruments take points turned out to be implemented as market orders, so what are we talking about?
I.e. when it turns into a market order but again with a guarantee of execution no worse than the quoted price? Not on MTs :)
But it's a good trick, yeah.
In particular, I wrote about it some time ago.
We should not forget that even in normal symbols take points are implemented as market orders.
In MT4, for example, at my broker almost all trade orders/levels are implemented via limiters. Margins are limiters at a price worse than the current one by a pre-determined level set by the broker (i.e. you cannot set it yourself in MT4). The same applies to stop orders. TP - the same as Limit orders. SL - marketplaces, I think. So if you don't use SL - you risk going to the negative zone.
I'm there too, thanks to you. SL is market driven, it can't be executed any other way. And slides like hell on the move.
But the pending stop is a worse price limit. And in the case of a strong movement, it will be simply locked out - it will not be executed. Therefore, instead of the wild negative slippage, the trader will only have no open position. This is sort of a concern for those who like to trade on the news.
P.S. Moreover, the implementation of everything through the limits - protection against manipulative execution of markets by LP.
P.P.S.
SL and MC are marques, I think (I could be wrong). As not executing them risks flying into negative territory.
Just clarified just now. These levels are also through the limiters, i.e. absolutely everything works through the limiters. The risk of a negative zone is taken over.