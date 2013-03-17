Thanks to the first two subscribers!
Here's what I'm wondering!
It turns out that the period of the paid signal, is rigidly time-linked to a second.
What happens at the moment the signal subscription expires...? With the subscribers'open positions?
Here's what I'm wondering!
It turns out that the period of the paid signal, is rigidly time-linked to a second.
What happens at the moment the signal subscription expires...? With the subscribers'open positions?
It seems to me if a subscriber is subscribed to a paid signal for a week, even if there were successful trades closed in profit and at the end of the subscription there are open trades, he is more likely to continue subscribing or unsubscribe in the moment when there are no open positions if he did not like the signals.
As an option, but then the automation of the whole process is slightly reduced - we need to assess the situation at the end of the period, maybe as an option - "not opening" trades at the end of subscription, again, where to get criteria for "not opening" .....
Oversubscription is certainly an option, but it is an ideal situation, we should consider all options.
Yes, a good idea for a corner, because I remember that I wrote to you in the PM, and the answer came 12 hours later, you wrote that were not on the forum, and I showed online. Even would have been closed to a certain circle of communication, or bad people will come here yet.
To the first and second paying subscriber - thanks for subscribing!
A bit unexpected, but it makes you take more responsibility for what's going on than just learning the intricacies of the Signals!
In a more responsible approach, you should remove the publication of those Signals for which the results are bad and to which you yourself would not have subscribed. Otherwise 90% of the 13 Signals you have published are rubbish.
To be fair, there is a lot of such rubbish in others.
This is pure deceit. You, like all other participants of mql5-forum, have a "Profile", where you can "regularly visit" and, no less regularly, respond to messages from other members of mql5-community. You can also promptly respond to messages from your subscribers. This is your "forum corner".
The name of your topic ("thank you first subscribers") together with the link to your signals subscription only shows that you are interested in reaction of users of your signals. Which is perfectly solvable within the same "Profile".
Yes, a good idea for a corner, because I remember that I wrote to you in the PM, and the answer came 12 hours later, you wrote that were not on the forum, and I showed online. I wish they would have closed branches for a certain social circle or bad people would come here again.
If you want to be more responsible, you need to remove the Signals that have poor results and to which you yourself would not have subscribed. Because of the 13 Signals you have published, 90% of them are rubbish.
To be fair, there is a lot of such rubbish in others.
This is pure deceit. You, like all other participants of mql5-forum, have a "Profile", where you can "regularly visit" and, no less regularly, respond to messages from other members of mql5-community. You can also promptly respond to messages from your subscribers. This is your "forum corner".
The name of your thread ("thank you first subscribers") together with the reference to your signals subscription only shows that you are interested in reaction of users of your signals. Which is quite solvable within the same "Profile".
I assume that not all subscribers - will agree to reveal their incognito identity by sending a message in private!
Moreover communication in a branch of the forum, does not allow in any way to identify the person - whether he is a subscriber or not - which in turn leads to a more trusting and objective communication!
Another plus branch, that there can be additional points of view on any issue, which increases the effectiveness of the discussion of one topic or another.
...... I can be so clever :-)
Do you have your own accounts or some taken for signals and have you posted?
There are mine, there are the accounts of acquaintances, it's just that their reality is quite distant from communicating on the forums, but they are interested in the service itself....
Ideally, I see a separate forum section - where there would be seller branches.... I should write to servicedesk.
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To the first and second paying subscriber - thanks for subscribing!
A bit unexpected, but makes you take more responsibility for what's going on, apart from just learning the intricacies of Signals!
Enjoy your cooperation!
Ready to communicate with both interested and interested parties in this thread!
The intention is to exchange experiences with practical users of the Signals service on both sides.
With a purely practical purpose - a good orientation in the functionality of the service!
A private branch, which I will regularly visit, because I don't have my own corner on the forum!
There will be a corner!