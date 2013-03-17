Thanks to the first two subscribers! - page 6

New comment
[Deleted]  
Diubakin:
When they go on holiday and come back afterwards, these moments are a lot of fun.
Europerechai can be considered a shot from the champagne bottle before they sail off to the Canaries :-)
 

It would be nice if the signal displayed who is paid and who is free subscribed. There are signals (demo) for example worth 50 subscriptions, it has about 30 subscribers, but I doubt that this is for real money, apparently they were subscribed when the signal was free, and some may buy it, put it free and gained customer base, then put a paid and it seems that this signal is popular and investors may be hooked on it.

I have a free signal, now I will make it paid (I will put a widget, link, etc. of my signal on websites and people will use it and think: how many people signed up for a demo signal for a fee)

freefor a fee

Торговые сигналы
Торговые сигналы
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые Сигналы для MetaTrader: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
Zeleniy:

It would be nice if the signal displayed who is paid and who is free subscribed. There are signals (demo) for example worth 50 subscriptions, it has about 30 subscribers, but I doubt that this is for real money, apparently they were subscribed when the signal was free, and some may buy it, put it free and gained customer base, then put a paid and it seems that this signal is popular and investors may be hooked on it.

I have a free signal, now I will make it paid (I will put a widget, link, etc. of my signal on websites and people will use it and think: how many people signed up for a demo signal for a fee)

Makes sense!
 
Zeleniy:

It would be nice if the signal displayed who is paid and who is free subscribed. There are signals (demo) for example worth 50 subscriptions, it has about 30 subscribers, but I doubt that this is for real money, apparently they were subscribed when the signal was free, and some may buy it, put it free and gained customer base, then put a paid and it seems that this signal is popular and investors may be hooked on it.

I have a free signal, now I will make it paid (I will put a widget, link, etc. of my signal on websites and people will use it and think: how many people signed up for a demo signal for a fee)

The logic is that they not only don't know but think they need to get there before they raise the price even higher, my suggestion is that after the signal turns into a paid signal, all free subscribers should be removed after 5 weeks of their subscription. During this period they should have decided whether the signal is worth the money or not.
 
Farekx:
My suggestion is that once the signal has become a paid signal, all free subscribers should be removed after 5 weeks of subscription. During this period they should have decided whether the signal is worth the money or not.
I believe that subscriptions should be renewed at the set price at the time of renewal.
 

This is what my signals look like at http://www.tradency.com/en/homepage.aspx

I think it's easier to do it this way-matlab.Lots 10 = 0.1 lot.Amount = $-that's what it is for me.

 

And here's how it's been since the beginning of the year, well with MM as for the championship :)

 
Farekx:
The logic is that not only do they not know but they think they need to get there before they raise the price even higher, my suggestion would be to remove all free subscribers after 5 weeks of subscription, once the signal has become a paid signal. During this period they had to decide whether the signal was worth the money or not.
As a matter of fact, it is. The maximum subscription period is one month, i.e. within one month of setting the price of the signal, all free subscriptions will expire. Any renewals will already cost the money asked for the signal at the time of renewal.
 
marsel:
As a matter of fact, this is how it works. The maximum subscription period is one month, i.e. within a month of the signal being priced, all free subscriptions will expire. Any renewals will cost the same amount of money that is being charged for the signal at the time of renewal.
I don't see any subscribers on my meter, and with three paid subscribers only one has been added to the meter.
[Deleted]  
Similarly, time is running out and subscriptions are not dwindling and there is no flurry of switching to the paid option.....
123456789
New comment