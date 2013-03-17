Thanks to the first two subscribers! - page 6
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When they go on holiday and come back afterwards, these moments are a lot of fun.
It would be nice if the signal displayed who is paid and who is free subscribed. There are signals (demo) for example worth 50 subscriptions, it has about 30 subscribers, but I doubt that this is for real money, apparently they were subscribed when the signal was free, and some may buy it, put it free and gained customer base, then put a paid and it seems that this signal is popular and investors may be hooked on it.
I have a free signal, now I will make it paid (I will put a widget, link, etc. of my signal on websites and people will use it and think: how many people signed up for a demo signal for a fee)
It would be nice if the signal displayed who is paid and who is free subscribed. There are signals (demo) for example worth 50 subscriptions, it has about 30 subscribers, but I doubt that this is for real money, apparently they were subscribed when the signal was free, and some may buy it, put it free and gained customer base, then put a paid and it seems that this signal is popular and investors may be hooked on it.
I have a free signal, now I will make it paid (I will put a widget, link, etc. of my signal on websites and people will use it and think: how many people signed up for a demo signal for a fee)
It would be nice if the signal displayed who is paid and who is free subscribed. There are signals (demo) for example worth 50 subscriptions, it has about 30 subscribers, but I doubt that this is for real money, apparently they were subscribed when the signal was free, and some may buy it, put it free and gained customer base, then put a paid and it seems that this signal is popular and investors may be hooked on it.
I have a free signal, now I will make it paid (I will put a widget, link, etc. of my signal on websites and people will use it and think: how many people signed up for a demo signal for a fee)
My suggestion is that once the signal has become a paid signal, all free subscribers should be removed after 5 weeks of subscription. During this period they should have decided whether the signal is worth the money or not.
This is what my signals look like at http://www.tradency.com/en/homepage.aspx
I think it's easier to do it this way-matlab.Lots 10 = 0.1 lot.Amount = $-that's what it is for me.
And here's how it's been since the beginning of the year, well with MM as for the championship :)
The logic is that not only do they not know but they think they need to get there before they raise the price even higher, my suggestion would be to remove all free subscribers after 5 weeks of subscription, once the signal has become a paid signal. During this period they had to decide whether the signal was worth the money or not.
As a matter of fact, this is how it works. The maximum subscription period is one month, i.e. within a month of the signal being priced, all free subscriptions will expire. Any renewals will cost the same amount of money that is being charged for the signal at the time of renewal.