Why is the adoption of the MT5 platform so slow? - page 4
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What are you talking about Renat?
When a person from the industry speaks, it is unreasonable to criticise his words and take him at his word. Note that the first quarter of 2012 ended six months ago, the statistics were already bad even for the first quarter, and the situation has seriously worsened since then and continues to worsen.
But you are wrong about "they will not let you in". This is a business where we have a very good position. Few brokers are in a position to step on their toes and give up the central business system.
With FXCM the situation is quite simple. Who wants can easily open MT5 demo on FXCM and trade. Just type FXCM in the search for servers:
You probably haven't come across the original tamas approach to business. If it is profitable they will buy from anyone, probably not profitable...
To make things completely clear with a simple example:
This is a simple counter-example to the statement from an unnamed "FXCM representative" showing the fallacy of public information.
On a mass scale, most of the information circulating is also inaccurate.
On a mass scale, most of the information circulating is also unreliable.
Forex, be damned. Why is it so difficult to connect to regulated markets?
With this level of automation built in, it has no competition. But why aren't brokers taking it up and using the archaic or sawing their crutch?
Forex, whatever. Why is it so difficult to connect to regulated markets?
With this level of automation built in, it has no competition. But why aren't brokers taking it up and using the archaic or sawing their crutch?
Not everyone lives in a world of binary logic, instant decisions and rational actions, as you probably do.
The answer has already been given to you personally about 10 times. So there is no need to repeat it.
We work and sell MT5s very well. And brokers go about their business to the best of their ability.
Not everyone lives in a world of binary logic, instant decisions and rational actions, as you probably do.
The answer has already been given to you personally about 10 times. So there is no need to repeat it.
We work and sell MT5 very well. And brokers do their business to the best of their ability.
You confidently defend your position, this is normal for a leader.
You so dashingly clamped down on the Tradestation, not many clients, no financial results.
But what is known about MK, is it public? How many clients, what are the sales volumes, it's all a mystery, like the number of bought Expert Advisors in the market ...
Packs of paper press releases are coming - we are connected to Russian, Brazilian, Ukrainian exchanges... And where are the deals with your software?
Where is the money your software services? Even in Forex demo (of course, there are exceptions, but no one will ever know how many accounts there are more than one scholarship)...
The US forex market is being squeezed out as a breeding ground for fraud... Do you think there are fools sitting in the SEC who do not understand anything?
Vitaly, calm down.
The windmills are already tired of the attacks and have gone to fill the wounds inflicted with the joy of the company's 12th anniversary.
Vitaly, would you like to clarify your area of interest on this resource?
I understand correctly that:
1. You are not involved in software development.
2. You do not place requests in the "Jobs" service.
3. You do not post your products on the Marketplace.
4. You do not buy products from the Market.
So why are you so attracted to this resource?
Vitaly, would you like to clarify your area of interest on this resource?
I understand correctly:
1. You are not involved in software development.
2. You do not post applications in the "Jobs" service.
3. You do not post your products on the Marketplace.
4. You do not buy products on the Market.
So why are you so attracted to this resource?
Now I trade with my hands fuch index ukrbirzhi and eurowbucks on the diaries.
I am transferring my TS, which has been tested by real trading for more than 2 years, to mql5. My tests show that within forex the TS successfully works from M30. Therefore I have an idea to start robots portfolio on different TFs and in future on different currencies. But these plans are made for myself. This may be within the framework of Signals.
I have some acquaintances ready to provide sums for speculations, but their requirement is legality and transparency, which are possible only within the framework of exchanges.
I want to implement my algorithm on the QuickBooks, so I got interested in MT5 with its integration and a well-developed language with examples. But alas, I have never got beyond the press releases. As a result I am already thinking to rewrite everything for mql4. Besides the possibility to test on share history in MT4 there is an opportunity to upload quotes from Quickquotes, i.e. to make the terminal solely an analytical core not related to brokerage companies. It is true it is a crutch but we do not see other variants.
I do not see the point in ordering, buying and placing Expert Advisors due to my own psychological difficulties.
It's like this.
These are the realities and consequences of over-regulation.
It is very likely that in the next 6 months a raad more companies will close/sell/merge/leave in America.
Found another reason expressed on one website:
"And while we see FXCM develop further and further, other brokers decide to withdraw from the US market. It just became clear thatAdvanced Markets is not renewing its RFED license. Apparently, the broker only had 46 retail customers and I can imagine that it simply didn't make sense to go through all the hassle of renewing its authorisation".
Maybe it's because forex isn't popular in the US. And regulation has nothing to do with it?
When someone from the industry speaks, it is unreasonable to criticise his words and take him at his word.
o_O)))... there it was all understood here...(however)
Try to take a look from there (from your side), to assess the situation when one wants to buy shares of "Apple", "Microsoft", "Intel", "Google", "Hollywood" via MT5 and...( Note where the headquarters and capital of these monsters are and there is no decent alternative in this world yet),,,, and the other says I really like MT5, but I can't imagine my trading without lots,,,, the third comes with a question: when will my trusted brokers finally have MT5-real?
But unfortunately for all of them there is only one answer so far and you know what it is....
you know what I'm talking about.
that the first quarter of 2012 ended six months ago, the statistics were already bad even for the first quarter, and the situation has seriously worsened since then and is still worsening.