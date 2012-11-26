Pricing in signals

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[Deleted]  

I understand the test periods of many who started broadcasting signals a month or more ago are coming to an end!

I would like to outline the pricing points!

1. Will it be possible to put a price on the signals that are distributed for free now? If so, what will be the mechanism?

2. Will it be possible to change the price over time? Once a week or once a month?

[Deleted]  

I don't understand how to insert a picture in the description of the signals?



It's not working https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/996

 
IvanIvanov:

I don't understand how to insert a picture in the description of the signals?



It's not working https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/996

Isn't it too big? Maybe there's a limit.
 
Different html doesn't work either. Both small and large images.
[Deleted]  
No, there is no 'Picture' button - I wanted to put full information in the description so that the trading community knows its heroes.... no way....
 
Of course I doubt it deeply, but maybe the moderators have this function? There's also Moderator Comments in signal editing, maybe ask a question there.
 

I don't understand why there are demo servers in the signals? Let's say I subscribe to a signal (which spins on the demo), poured $ 50,000 and lose them because the broker is stupid can not provide liquidity and gets a delay of a couple of minutes opening / closing. I'm not going to talk about possible unfair differences between demo and real, that will turn profitability in minus on scalper strategies.

Nice.

[Deleted]  
mrProF:

I don't get it, why are there demos in the signals? Let's say I subscribe to a signal (which spins on a demo), poured $ 50,000, and lost them, because the broker is stupid can not provide liquidity and gets a delay of a couple of minutes to open / close. I'm not going to talk about possible unfair differences between demo and real, that will turn profitability in minus on scalper strategies.

Nice.

Smart, try it gradually, your trousers will be safer. Start with a couple of hundred quid if you're in no hurry..... like a serious investor....

Any account, whether it's a demo or a real one, takes time to test...

 
mrProF:

I don't understand why there are demo servers in the signals? Let's say I subscribe to a signal (which spins on the demo), poured $ 50,000 and lose them because the broker is stupid can not provide liquidity and gets a delay of a couple of minutes opening / closing. I'm not going to talk about possible unfair differences between demo and real, that will turn profitability in minus on scalper strategies.

Nice.

So, we have to set a rule for ourselves. Not to consider demo accounts. Only the real. ))
 
mrProF:

I don't understand why there are demo servers in the signals? Let's say I subscribe to a signal (which spins on the demo), poured $ 50,000 and lose them because the broker is stupid can not provide liquidity and gets a delay of a couple of minutes opening / closing. I'm not going to talk about possible unfair differences between demo and real, that will turn profitability in minus on scalper strategies.

Nice.

This is the market, there would be no offers, then the competition would be gone, you wouldn't pay 5 rubles per signal (or free), but 5k.
[Deleted]  
tol64:
So you have to make a rule for yourself. Do not consider demo accounts. Only real. ))
Choose an INVESTOR!
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