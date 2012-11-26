Pricing in signals
I don't understand how to insert a picture in the description of the signals?
It's not working https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/996
I don't understand how to insert a picture in the description of the signals?
It's not working https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/996
I don't understand why there are demo servers in the signals? Let's say I subscribe to a signal (which spins on the demo), poured $ 50,000 and lose them because the broker is stupid can not provide liquidity and gets a delay of a couple of minutes opening / closing. I'm not going to talk about possible unfair differences between demo and real, that will turn profitability in minus on scalper strategies.
Nice.
I don't get it, why are there demos in the signals? Let's say I subscribe to a signal (which spins on a demo), poured $ 50,000, and lost them, because the broker is stupid can not provide liquidity and gets a delay of a couple of minutes to open / close. I'm not going to talk about possible unfair differences between demo and real, that will turn profitability in minus on scalper strategies.
Nice.
Smart, try it gradually, your trousers will be safer. Start with a couple of hundred quid if you're in no hurry..... like a serious investor....
Any account, whether it's a demo or a real one, takes time to test...
I don't understand why there are demo servers in the signals? Let's say I subscribe to a signal (which spins on the demo), poured $ 50,000 and lose them because the broker is stupid can not provide liquidity and gets a delay of a couple of minutes opening / closing. I'm not going to talk about possible unfair differences between demo and real, that will turn profitability in minus on scalper strategies.
Nice.
I don't understand why there are demo servers in the signals? Let's say I subscribe to a signal (which spins on the demo), poured $ 50,000 and lose them because the broker is stupid can not provide liquidity and gets a delay of a couple of minutes opening / closing. I'm not going to talk about possible unfair differences between demo and real, that will turn profitability in minus on scalper strategies.
Nice.
So you have to make a rule for yourself. Do not consider demo accounts. Only real. ))
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I understand the test periods of many who started broadcasting signals a month or more ago are coming to an end!
I would like to outline the pricing points!
1. Will it be possible to put a price on the signals that are distributed for free now? If so, what will be the mechanism?
2. Will it be possible to change the price over time? Once a week or once a month?