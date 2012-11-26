Pricing in signals - page 5

New comment
[Deleted]  
A100:

A website glitch has revealed a good acquaintance of yours - Alexander Saltz

The thing is, it's not a secret :-) It's just that the signals interface does not allow you to put his picture in the description, which is a big request to the technical support...... do you have any idea that I am ready to reveal the names of everyone who is behind these signals?
 
IvanIvanov:
What's the martin? Multi EA I assume with locking, I don't see doubling over the range of shares....
The fact that Manov trades without stops and calculates the shares from cumulative losses. You cannot see it on the balance curve, but you can even see it on the trade history.
 
A100:


I have several accounts at several brokers

Each account works on a different TS

Those accounts that are broadcast work on spread analysis

It's hard to tell in detail. You have to sit next to me.

 
grover58:

Hello, everyone.

I see my trading bones are being washed in here.

For those who doubt that I trade with my hands I will not prove anything.

As they say, if you don't like it, don't eat it.

I can say that I have money and I earn it, while theorists are just as empty as they are.

They are not picking bones, they are discussing signals in general. )) You have nothing to do with it, there will soon be thousands of signalers there and you cannot argue with them all. You have to make a choice and start somewhere to make it right.

 
IvanIvanov:
The thing is, it's not a secret :-) It's just that the signals interface doesn't allow you to put a picture of it in the description, which is a big request to tech support...... do you have any thoughts that I'm willing to reveal the names of everyone behind these signals?
Why don't they open their own accounts? Why crowd into one? ))
 
Reshetov:
Manov trades without any stops and calculates the topping out of cumulative losses. The balance curve does not show it, but you can see it in the history of trades.

I work without stops too. What does Manov have to do with it?
[Deleted]  
tol64:
Why don't they open their own accounts? Why crowd into one? ))
Tough question - these people might not appear on this forum and service at all.... if anything.... well invited.... well they are experienced and familiar ... now they would be strategists from programming here..... and so they are afraid, if anything - questions - to me...
 
z_zuich:

I don't work without stops either. What's this got to do with Manov?
What's it got to do with you?
[Deleted]  

This is one of the broadcast positions - tick the top right-hand corner - no smiling face.


 
Reshetov:
What does this have to do with you?


What do you have to do with Manov and the stops

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/978

123456789101112
New comment