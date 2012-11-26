Pricing in signals - page 5
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A website glitch has revealed a good acquaintance of yours - Alexander Saltz
What's the martin? Multi EA I assume with locking, I don't see doubling over the range of shares....
I have several accounts at several brokers
Each account works on a different TS
Those accounts that are broadcast work on spread analysis
It's hard to tell in detail. You have to sit next to me.
Hello, everyone.
I see my trading bones are being washed in here.
For those who doubt that I trade with my hands I will not prove anything.
As they say, if you don't like it, don't eat it.
I can say that I have money and I earn it, while theorists are just as empty as they are.
They are not picking bones, they are discussing signals in general. )) You have nothing to do with it, there will soon be thousands of signalers there and you cannot argue with them all. You have to make a choice and start somewhere to make it right.
The thing is, it's not a secret :-) It's just that the signals interface doesn't allow you to put a picture of it in the description, which is a big request to tech support...... do you have any thoughts that I'm willing to reveal the names of everyone behind these signals?
Manov trades without any stops and calculates the topping out of cumulative losses. The balance curve does not show it, but you can see it in the history of trades.
I work without stops too. What does Manov have to do with it?
Why don't they open their own accounts? Why crowd into one? ))
I don't work without stops either. What's this got to do with Manov?
This is one of the broadcast positions - tick the top right-hand corner - no smiling face.
What does this have to do with you?
What do you have to do with Manov and the stops
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/978