Pricing in signals - page 6

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z_zuich:


At the same time as you with Manov and stops

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/978

Wrong (that there is no stop) - just that your stop is equal to the size of the deposit
 
A100:
Wrong - it's just that your stop is the same as your deposit

Chic, creepy, dark. Don't tell me how to live, kid! Maybe your stop is the same size as the deposit, I have not noticed such a thing. You can get out of any drawdown!
 
z_zuich:

Chic, creepy, gloomy. Don't teach me how to live, boy!
The market will teach you.
 
Reshetov:
The market will teach you.

Thank you for your concern. And to you to learn!
[Deleted]  
Mmmm goodnight everyone, I have 5.30am, the circus is off for the day, thank you all, live well, all questions answered tomorrow!
 
z_zuich:

Thank you for your concern.
You're welcome. You can thank Kolyan for studying and for taking care of your deposit.
[Deleted]  
Reshetov:
I am welcome. You can thank Kolyan for his training and for taking care of your deposit.

Do you think he doesn't know him - you should at least ask him first, instead of being so naïve.... Of new acquaintances - there are only two choices - either piss yourself and be complex all your life or get up and move on, confidently and broadly...

Your date has enough brains of his own to take care of his deposit, and, the deposits of others....

......For information..... imagine that people have been able to get above the demo, cent, $100, $1000, etc. accounts, I understand that for some this is not realistic, habit probably, but, with this attitude - you will not get anything in return except rudeness - get it....

I assure you........

For them - the problems of optimizing EAs and the subtleties of programming are not real at all, for them, the money is just real....

 
IvanIvanov:

And what do you do when you see a curve like https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/977 for half a year.... like....

Let's see:

Sorry, but the real increase is 1.5%, not 36.3%. And that's 951 trades.

[Deleted]  
Mathemat:

Let's see:

Sorry, but the real increase is 1.5%, not 36.3%. And that's 951 trades.

Contact servicedesk. The project is being polished, but - it's nice to do business with observant interlocutors...
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[Deleted]  
Mathemat:

Let's see:

Sorry, but the real increase is 1.5%, not 36.3%. And that's 951 trades.

that's what the balance sheet says :)
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