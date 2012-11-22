Metatester Agent on Windows Server 2008R2 - page 6
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All this nonsense came with the introduction of the developers fight with people who put more agents on fewer cores. Something the developers didn't do. I too have problems with cancellation of authorization (two computers through a common switch accessing the internet, ie one IP). I have written to servicedek about this problem. They replied that the problem is on my PC. I just disabled the agents from the cloud so I don't have to worry. The service needs improvement, don't bang your PCs.
It is possible that something was not finished, but I have 4 computers, almost a year running, on the same IP, there was a recent outage, one. And no more problems.
I have a large number of computers (about 20), on the same ip.
And the problem is only on the cloned machines.
All cloned machines are on Windows server 2008R2
There are no words to express my indignation...
Already reinstalled the OS, although the distribution is the same...
same hardware...
and still the agents are deleted.
does that mean that out of my 4 hyperthreaded CPUs (48 cores), i can only use 8??? !!!!
This is stupid!!!
The system is so not thought out!!!
I am disappointed!!!
There are no words to express my indignation...
Already reinstalled the OS, although the distribution is the same...
same hardware...
and still the agents are deleted.
does that mean that out of my 4 hyperthreaded CPUs (48 cores), i can only use 8??? !!!!
This is stupid!!!
The system is so not thought out!!!
I'm disappointed!!!
Ok, i will do an experiment specially for you to find out the potential problem (with clone and clean install).
Unfortunately, it is quite common for people to put 40 agents per computer. This can no longer be tolerated, as they seriously slow down the calculation network, misleading the task distribution servers.
What could the red field in the account mean?
Maybe there are some non-Latin characters in there.
The problem is only if hardware and Windows environment is cloned. Just think about it - we get a lot of agents with the same unique environment.
Unfortunately, quite often people install up to 40 agents on one computer. This cannot be tolerated, because they seriously slow down the calculation network, misleading the task distribution servers.
Even when the system is not cloned, but installed from the same corporate distribution, it gets messy.
I have 2 servers with two hardcore CPUs + hypertrading.
Even virtual servers on different hosts(these physical servers) and not cloned,the problem remains!
The physical hardware (on the hosts) is identical and so is the virtual.
I see only one solution, forbid creation of more agents than cores in the program and not to remove agents afterwards.
Or, for it to be really unprofitable to create so many processes, i.e. as written in Faq, PR would drop.
For your own needs, you can install as many agents as you like, even 10 agents per core. But if you decide to provide these agents to MQL5 Cloud Network, check the following box
there is a limit of no more than one agent per core.
It looks like it has indeed been fixed. Two computers worked like clockwork overnight. And the agents appeared in the profile. But instead of eight agents, seven are showing up. Maybe one didn't get a task all night. So everything works.