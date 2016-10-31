Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 4
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Tell me, if an Egyptian pyramid (practically any) is placed on the equator and oriented to the cardinal points, will continuation of its facets hypothetically "come out" at the poles?
Tell, and if the Egyptian pyramid (practically any) to put on the equator and to orient to parts of the world whether continuation of its sides will hypothetically "go out" on poles?
No, they have to have a right angle between the edges for that.
That's right... Isn't there a right angle between opposite edges?
Nah, there's no straight line anywhere between the faces or the edges. Unless it's at the base, but that's not in question :)
between adjacent faces of the pyramid is 60 degrees, and between opposite faces I always thought it was 90... but how much?
Here's the most suitable angle (don't look at the plane)
between adjacent faces of the pyramid is 60 degrees, and between opposite faces I always thought it was 90... but how much?
here's the best angle (don't look at the plane)
Less, some of it went to kickbacks.)
Less, some of it went to kickbacks )
They are all different, these pyramids. No GOSTs or SNiPs at all. It's a mess.