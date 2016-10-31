Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 4

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Tell me, if an Egyptian pyramid (practically any) is placed on the equator and oriented to the cardinal points, will continuation of its sides hypothetically "come out" at the poles?
 
moskitman:
Tell me, if an Egyptian pyramid (practically any) is placed on the equator and oriented to the cardinal points, will continuation of its facets hypothetically "come out" at the poles?
What does it mean hypothetically?
 
moskitman:
Tell, and if the Egyptian pyramid (practically any) to put on the equator and to orient to parts of the world whether continuation of its sides will hypothetically "go out" on poles?
No, for this purpose they should have a right angle between the faces.
 
TheXpert:
No, they have to have a right angle between the edges for that.
Right... Isn't there a right angle between opposing faces?
 
I somehow don't understand the conditions. The extensions of planes or angles? The edges... They imaginatively will pass underground and somewhere on that side will come out, the sharper the pyramid the closer to each other, but the pole of the minute, it is the edges as obvious! But the edges at the right angle will align with the poles! At an angle of 45%.
 
moskitman:
That's right... Isn't there a right angle between opposite edges?
No, there is no right angle anywhere between the faces or the edges. Unless it's at the base, but that's out of the question :)
 
TheXpert:
Nah, there's no straight line anywhere between the faces or the edges. Unless it's at the base, but that's not in question :)

between adjacent faces of the pyramid is 60 degrees, and between opposite faces I always thought it was 90... but how much?

Here's the most suitable angle (don't look at the plane)

 
moskitman:

between adjacent faces of the pyramid is 60 degrees, and between opposite faces I always thought it was 90... but how much?

here's the best angle (don't look at the plane)

Less, some of it went to kickbacks.)

 
Mischek:

Less, some of it went to kickbacks )

Not between the sides, Mish, but between the edges! ribs, if you like.
 

They are all different, these pyramids. No GOSTs or SNiPs at all. It's a mess.

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