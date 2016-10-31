Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 5

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moskitman:
not between the sides, Mish, but between the edges! ribs, if you like.

ribs on the ground or which converge at the apex ?
 
Mischek:

They are all different, these pyramids. No GOSTs or SNiPs at all. It's a mess.

come on
there's more GOSTs out there than you're used to....

Okay, I figured it out for myself. They don't face each other, they face the sides of the world anyway.

 
Mischek:
ribs on the ground or which converge at the top ?
which converge
 
moskitman:
that add up.
Okay, got it. Over 90.
 
Mischek:
Okay, I got it. Over 90.
How much exactly?
 
moskitman:
how much exactly?
I can't count it (can't figure out how to count it)
 

GOST

 

100-plus degrees.

I had a fight with my supervisor over this at one time. He claimed that there was 90 degrees between the sides of the urn in the smoking room (a truncated four-sided pyramid), and I claimed that there was no way, no more.

 
moskitman:
Tell, and if the Egyptian pyramid (practically any) to put on the equator and to orient to parts of the world whether continuation of its sides will hypothetically "leave" on poles?

If any, any will do. The pyramid of Cheops, no.

 

OK, let's rephrase:

what is the angle of ABC?

I argue that it is 90 degrees.

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