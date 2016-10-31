Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 6

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Integer:

If any, any will do. The pyramid of Cheops, no.

and how is the location or shape of the pyramid of Cheops different from the others?
 
moskitman:

OK, let's rephrase:

what is the angle of ABC?

I claim it is 90 degrees.

The way you drew 90. Same as the base of the pyramid, but that's not how you measure an edge.

When measuring, you will have to measure 90 degrees at the measuring point on each edge and accordingly the points you have drawn on AB and BC will be lower and the angle will be larger.

To calculate, you need the ratio of the pyramid's height to its base.

 
moskitman:

OK, let's rephrase:

what is the angle of ABC?

What difference does it make? I think you have to measure different angles to solve it.
 
Mischek:

You will need the ratio of pyramid height to base to calculate

Yep.
 

Here are the proportions of the pyramid of Cheops. )) Taken from here: http://www.magiclab.biz/ratios.htm

Size

Howard-Vyse

Tailor

Smyth

Petrie

Cole

Proskuryakov

Mercilaud

A

Length

Foundations

232,751

232,867

231,394

230,561

230,365

233,164

232,797792

H

Height

148,153

148,133

147,113

146,721

146,731

146,595

148,061683

h

Apotheme

188,395

188,415

187,158

186,592

186,539

187,300

188,33737

a

inclination angle

facet

51°51'

51°49'57"

51°49'

51°50'34"

51°52'06"

51°30'21"

51°49'38,25"

F=tg2a

1,620676

1,618623

1,616799

1,619834

1,622818

1,581158

1,6180340

Пропорции Великой Пирамиды (Хеопса)
  • www.magiclab.biz
Вот уже многие годы многих исследователей египетских пирамид волнуют такие вопросы, как то: «кто?», «когда?», «как?» и «зачем?» построил пирамиды на плато в Гизе в Египте и каких они были размеров? Споры идут много лет, но стопроцентных доказательств не представил никто. Так, на вопросы «кто?»и «когда?» чаще всего отвечают, что три самых...
 

Cheops pyramid

The Pyramid of Cheops, one of the three pyramids at Giza, is near Cairo and is built in the shape of a regular pyramid with a square at its base. According to an accurate reconstruction (it was partly dismantled into stone by the locals):
  1. Base: Square with sides of 230.35 meters (b=230.35 m)
  2. Height of the Cheops pyramid: 146.71 meters (h=146.71 m)
  3. The lateral facet of the pyramid is an isosceles right triangle - the angle at the apex is 90o, the two angles at the bottom are 45o.
  4. In total there are 4 triangular sides (of course, because the base is a square).
  5. The pyramid is combined from cubic blocks of limestone, the greatest of which has length of an edge of 1.5 meters.
  6. Probably, originally to the top of a pyramid led 210 steps
Golden Sections: Denote by c the length of the 'staircase' which is formed by the inclined side face of the pyramid. By Pythagoras' theorem:
c2=h2+(b/2)2~186
.52 meters (b/2)/c~0.618 golden ratio.

Later one more "Golden regularity" has been noticed: the area of the pyramid basis concerns the area of all 4 lateral sides of a pyramid in a proportion of "golden section". The area of a lateral side was equal to the square of its height (bc/2 = h2)


Here - the angle between two neighbouring sides is 112.13 g.

 
moskitman:

OK, let's rephrase:

what is the angle of ABC?

I argue that it is 90 degrees.

96 degrees and a bit.
 
moskitman:
and how is the layout or shape of the Cheops pyramid different from the others?
There are also shallow tall pyramids there, I mean, upwards elongated, different proportions.
  

   double tpi=MathArctan(1)*8; // это пи
   double fi=(MathSqrt(5.0)+1.0)/2.0; // это фи, золотое сечение, 1,618 
   double ab=fi;
   double cb=1.0;
   double ac=MathSqrt(fi); // MathSqrt(fi*fi-1), удивительное равенство:)
   double cd=MathSqrt(2);
   double abc=MathArctan(ac/cb);
   double abcgr=abc/tpi*360;
   double adc=MathArctan(ac/cd);
   double adcgr=adc/tpi*360;

   double EathSmallR=6356.9;// 
   double EathLageR=6378.2;// 
   double Height1=(MathTan(abc)*EathSmallR-EathLageR);
   double Height2=(MathTan(adc)*EathSmallR-EathLageR);
   Alert(Height1," ",Height2);

For the edges to hit the poles, the pyramid must have an elevation of 1707.9017 km.

For ribs - the top must be at a depth of 660.4626 km.

Double-check if you are wrong.

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