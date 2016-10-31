Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 6
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If any, any will do. The pyramid of Cheops, no.
OK, let's rephrase:
what is the angle of ABC?
I claim it is 90 degrees.
The way you drew 90. Same as the base of the pyramid, but that's not how you measure an edge.
When measuring, you will have to measure 90 degrees at the measuring point on each edge and accordingly the points you have drawn on AB and BC will be lower and the angle will be larger.
To calculate, you need the ratio of the pyramid's height to its base.
OK, let's rephrase:
what is the angle of ABC?
You will need the ratio of pyramid height to base to calculate
Here are the proportions of the pyramid of Cheops. )) Taken from here: http://www.magiclab.biz/ratios.htm
Size
Howard-Vyse
Tailor
Smyth
Petrie
Cole
Proskuryakov
Mercilaud
A
Length
Foundations
232,751
232,867
231,394
230,561
230,365
233,164
232,797792
H
Height
148,153
148,133
147,113
146,721
146,731
146,595
148,061683
h
Apotheme
188,395
188,415
187,158
186,592
186,539
187,300
188,33737
a
inclination angle
facet
51°51'
51°49'57"
51°49'
51°50'34"
51°52'06"
51°30'21"
51°49'38,25"
F=tg2a
1,620676
1,618623
1,616799
1,619834
1,622818
1,581158
1,6180340
Cheops pyramidThe Pyramid of Cheops, one of the three pyramids at Giza, is near Cairo and is built in the shape of a regular pyramid with a square at its base. According to an accurate reconstruction (it was partly dismantled into stone by the locals):
Golden Sections: Denote by c the length of the 'staircase' which is formed by the inclined side face of the pyramid. By Pythagoras' theorem:
- Base: Square with sides of 230.35 meters (b=230.35 m)
- Height of the Cheops pyramid: 146.71 meters (h=146.71 m)
- The lateral facet of the pyramid is an isosceles right triangle - the angle at the apex is 90o, the two angles at the bottom are 45o.
- In total there are 4 triangular sides (of course, because the base is a square).
- The pyramid is combined from cubic blocks of limestone, the greatest of which has length of an edge of 1.5 meters.
- Probably, originally to the top of a pyramid led 210 steps
Later one more "Golden regularity" has been noticed: the area of the pyramid basis concerns the area of all 4 lateral sides of a pyramid in a proportion of "golden section". The area of a lateral side was equal to the square of its height (bc/2 = h2)
Here - the angle between two neighbouring sides is 112.13 g.
http://forum.lah.ru/forum/44-3886-2
http://www.airpano.ru/files/Egypt-Cairo-Pyramids/1-1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlhauWG8F70&list=PL2853301A05168DCA&feature=plcp
OK, let's rephrase:
what is the angle of ABC?
I argue that it is 90 degrees.
and how is the layout or shape of the Cheops pyramid different from the others?
For the edges to hit the poles, the pyramid must have an elevation of 1707.9017 km.
For ribs - the top must be at a depth of 660.4626 km.
Double-check if you are wrong.