Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 3
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The weight of the problem is 5:
One day 23 mega-brains decided to play a game of football. While they were selecting teams, they noticed an interesting feature: whichever one was chosen to referee the match, the other 22 players could split into two teams of 11 with the same total weight of all the players. It is known that the weight of each megabrain was expressed as a whole number of kilograms. Is it possible that not all megabrains had the same weight?Note: solved only recently, but I am sure that the solution is correct. The solution cannot but be beautiful.
The weight of the problem is 5:
One day 23 mega-brains decided to play a game of football. While they were selecting teams, they noticed an interesting feature: whichever one was chosen to referee the match, the other 22 players could split into two teams of 11 with the same total weight of all the players. It is known that the weight of each megabrain was expressed as a whole number of kilograms. Is it possible that not all megabrains had the same weight?Note: solved only recently, but I am sure that the solution is correct. The solution can't help but be beautiful.
......So the weight of the referee must be the same as the average weight of the other 22 players (otherwise when the referee is replaced by one of the players, the distribution becomes asymmetrical)............
An oversight... When changing referees - teams can (and should) be re-shuffled...
What an awesome conclusion. So all distributions that have a median equal to the mean are symmetric?
P.S. My proof is based on infinite descent. Probably too convoluted again...
What a nice conclusion. So, all distributions where the median equals the mean are symmetric?
I think so. Although they also look at the mode for unimodal. As in right-hand asymmetry Xsr>Me>Mo, in left-hand asymmetry Xsr<Me<Mo. But it could be a bimodal or multimodal distribution. And asymmetry coefficient = 3*(Mean - Median) / RMS.
At least, the counter-example when distribution is asymmetrical and median and mean coincide does not come to mind.
Help the hunter find the fox
Help the hunter find the fox