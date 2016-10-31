Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 182
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This is definitely not the case.
In the front and left-hand views, there would be dotted lines as the holes are through-hole.
This is definitely not the case.
In the front and left-hand views, there would be dotted lines as the holes are through-hole.
Something like this:
Yeah, I guess so.
what dashes? and why wouldn't they be in the top view?
Not "wouldn't have" but "would have".
Not "wouldn't", but "would".
what dashes? and why wouldn't there be any in the top view?
I wrote "left" instead of "top" in a hurry. Pardon :)
this is how the problem sounds in the original.
and serires put the condition without the underline.
here's the original's answer
Nope, this figure will have hidden edges that need to be drawn as dashed lines. And in the assignment there are only solid lines.