Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 182

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sergeev:

This is definitely not the case.

In the front and left-hand views, there would be dotted lines as the holes are through-hole.

 
 
Contender:

This is definitely not the case.

In the front and left-hand views, there would be dotted lines as the holes are through-hole.

What dashed holes? And why wouldn't they be in the top view?
 
barabashkakvn:

Something like this:

Yeah, I guess so.

 
 
sergeev:
what dashes? and why wouldn't they be in the top view?

Not "wouldn't have" but "would have".

 
Contender:

Not "wouldn't", but "would".

I am far from the rules of drawing, but what are the dashes if the lines match?
 
sergeev:
what dashes? and why wouldn't there be any in the top view?
I wrote "left" instead of "top" in a hurry. Pardon :)
 
Contender:
I wrote "left" instead of "top" in a hurry. Pardon :)

this is how the problem sounds in the original.


and serires put the condition without the underline.



here's the original's answer


 
sergeev:

Nope, this figure will have hidden edges that need to be drawn as dashed lines. And in the assignment there are only solid lines.

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