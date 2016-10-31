Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 181
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A cat that puts all four paws in its hole is a clinical idiot, I can tell you that.
Even the one with one paw is an idiot. Cats don't do that. They catch their prey in the open. Besides, Leopold is an old cat, and old cats only scratch their balls.)
I'm telling you, the question was originally "about an artilleryman and an infantryman", it's more relevant now and sounds right, without too many questions it's all clear.
But ... as the mathematician said "not politically correct" )
even the one sticking one up is an idiot, cats don't do that, they catch their prey in the open. Leopold is an old cat and old cats only scratch their balls.)
I told you the problem was originally "about the artilleryman and the infantryman", it is now more relevant and sounds correct, without too many questions everything is clear.
But ... as the mathematician said "not politically correct" )
OK.
Then the problem is:
Reframe the conditions of the problem about the cat and the mouse (or about the artilleryman and the infantryman) into abstract sentences without mentioning living/real objects, leaving only the essence of the problem, what is to be found. (10 points)
The "super-antivirus" can catch the "worm" among five files with names 1,2,3,4,5. The "worm" can only move to a file whose name is one more or one less than the current name. )
In front of Leopold the cat has five mouse burrows, arranged in a row. There is a mouse hiding in one of them. Leopold can stick his paw into any of the holes and try to catch the mouse. The mouse is afraid of the cat and after each try it will move to the next den on the right or on the left. In what minimum number of attempts can the cat be guaranteed to catch the mouse? Proof of the minimum is not required.
The weight of the problem on the Mind Games is 3. But the task is very pretty.
If you have a complete solution, send it to me in a private message.
It is desirable to post here only the answer itself with a faint hint of the solution. And explanatory questions, of course.
FAQ:
- the mouse will definitely run over, and only to some neighboring hole. It might even run over to where the cat has just put its paw.
- The "guaranteed catch" means "calculate the burrow, put the paw in and immediately get the mouse out". No "probabilistic" solutions like "you'll probably catch it someday if you're on the safe side" are accepted.
- Leopold is one-legged (from the front), so he can only use one paw to catch the mouse.
2,2,4,4,3,2
Anything can be anything. A square, the letter G (turned to the left), something else.
Draw!
There's no need to write.
Something like this:
Draw!
There is no need to write.