Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 153
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am puzzling over a problem like this.
There is a chart, let it be a candlestick chart for simplicity.
How do I draw a line that crosses as many candles as possible?
The easiest thing that comes to mind is to draw a horizontal line, go through all the values and count the number of crossings, then bend it and repeat.
Stupid, slow, don't like it.
What are the options?
The rest are approximate methods. For example:
start by constructing a channel of a certain width. I.e. instead of a straight line - two parallel lines. The task is to rotate the channel by some step and move it along two axes in order to find maximal hit of the channel. You can do it by percentage. For example, 80 percent of candles will be inside the channel. Find the best channel. Then we narrow down the search within the optimal channel. I.e. we build a channel of lesser width. Calculate these values (% of intersections) for the borders of the channel and its center (for instance) with a certain accuracy. We will select the one that has the maximum value.
Alternatively, the search may be optimized by means of genetics. Generate X lines to begin with. For each line, calculate the criterion (number of candlestick crossings). Choose best N lines. The best lines will descend from them - small changes of curve slope and shift of the axes. Select the best ones and so on.
What are you going to do with this mess? There are too many decisions to make, you need a criterion.
What are you going to do with this mess? There are too many decisions to be made, there needs to be a criterion.
A hoax or a really working device?
A hoax or a really working device?
It's shown in more detail here:
If I'm not mistaken, EMF is only generated in an alternating magnetic field. Here the magnet is stationary in relation to the coil!
Either it's an additional coil arranged at 90g. i.e. it's a resonant circuit... or Copyfield!:))
If I'm not mistaken, EMF is only induced in an alternating magnetic field. And here the magnet is stationary relative to the coil!
Either it's an additional coil arranged at 90g. i.e. it's a resonant circuit... or Copyfield!:))
The field is alternating. The permanent magnet for the bulb plays no role at all, there is a high-frequency oscillator next to the coil, which is hidden from the viewer.
A permanent magnet is needed if a DC consumer is powered, in which case the magnet acts as a rectifier.
The field is alternating. The permanent magnet for the bulb plays no role at all, there is a high-frequency generator next to the coil, which is hidden from the viewer.
The permanent magnet is necessary if a DC consumer is powered, in which case the magnet acts as a rectifier.
Bull's-eye!
Only I doubt the permanent magnet will work as a current rectifier. it rather plays the role of a coil core.
The bulb really doesn't care whether the voltage is AC or DC.
And the motor most likely contains a diode bridge inside.
A theoretical problem. There was a poll on Rambler about Medvedev's participation in the next presidential election.
The task was to find the minimum number of people who could take part in the poll based on the percentage of the poll, the statistics are as follows, here's a screenshot: