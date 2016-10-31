Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 150
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(4) Cut the square into a minimum number of sharp-angled triangles.
Explanation: No justification is needed.
(4) For Mega Brain Day, N name T-shirts were issued, strictly one per person. The megabrains were supposed to enter the room one by one in a certain order, find their T-shirt, put it on and leave. But unfortunately, the first megabrain dropped out of action and was replaced by a mini-brain, who did not have time to get a T-shirt. The procedure remains the same, but the mini-brain enters the room first and puts on any T-shirt it finds. Next, each megabrain, if it does not find its own T-shirt, puts on any other of the remaining ones. What is the probability that the last person to enter the room puts on his T-shirt?
Ay mala!
You won't write a justification, because it's obvious?
Ay mala!
You won't write a justification, because it's obvious?
It's not very obvious, but it's too boring to write. It's not easy there, it's not easy...
;)
(4) Cut the square into a minimum number of sharp-angled triangles.
Explanation: No justification is needed.
No less is possible.
Nisachod. Two obtuse angles. The ones on the left, at the corners of the square.
Va. That's right.
Then it's no good, no simple solutions at all.
I have a minimum of 14 so far. Who has less?
10. If you defend it.
Strong smoker! Didn't expect it to be so much better. I'll keep thinking.
Can you divide a rectangular triangle into less than 5 sharp-angled ones?