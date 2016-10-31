Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 150

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(4) Cut the square into a minimum number of sharp-angled triangles.

Explanation: No justification is needed.

 
Mathemat:
(4) For Mega Brain Day, N name T-shirts were issued, strictly one per person. The megabrains were supposed to enter the room one by one in a certain order, find their T-shirt, put it on and leave. But unfortunately, the first megabrain dropped out of action and was replaced by a mini-brain, who did not have time to get a T-shirt. The procedure remains the same, but the mini-brain enters the room first and puts on any T-shirt it finds. Next, each megabrain, if it does not find its own T-shirt, puts on any other of the remaining ones. What is the probability that the last person to enter the room puts on his T-shirt?
P == 1/2
 
MetaDriver: P == 1/2

Ay mala!

You won't write a justification, because it's obvious?

 
Mathemat:

Ay mala!

You won't write a justification, because it's obvious?

It's not very obvious, but it's too boring to write. It's not easy there, it's not easy...

;)

 
Mathemat:

(4) Cut the square into a minimum number of sharp-angled triangles.

Explanation: No justification is needed.

No less is possible.

 
MetaDriver: That's as low as it gets.
No way. Two obtuse angles. The ones on the left, at the corners of the square.
 
Mathemat:
Nisachod. Two obtuse angles. The ones on the left, at the corners of the square.

Va. That's right.

Then it's no good, no simple solutions at all.

 
MetaDriver: Then it's bad, no simple solutions in sight at all.
I have 14 so far. Who has less?
 
Mathemat:
I have a minimum of 14 so far. Who has less?

10. If you defend it.


 
MetaDriver: 10. If you can defend it.

Strong smoker! Didn't expect it to be so much better. I'll keep thinking.

Can you divide a rectangular triangle into less than 5 sharp-angled ones?

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