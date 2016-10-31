Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 151
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Can you divide a rectangular triangle into less than five?
You've done it. Can you divide a triangle by 5?
In my mind, less than seven is impossible. (If I'm right, my square solution is strictly minimal.)
Maybe I'm grossly mistaken? Show me at least five (six).
You've got it. Can you do five?
In my mind, less than seven is impossible. (If I'm right, then my solution to the square is strictly minimal.)
Maybe I got it wrong. Show me at least five or six.
Nah, I don't know yet.
It seems to be true.
I'm not good at geometric problems.
Nah, I don't know yet.
That sounds about right.
I'm not good at geometric problems.
screwed up?
screwed up?
Cool. Doesn't look like a screw-up. Looks like a solution. I had my doubts about some of the corners, but it looks like you can get everyone sharp in this design.
So far the champion.
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What about slicing a right triangle?
Cool. Doesn't look like a screw-up. Looks like a solution. I had my doubts about some of the corners, but it seems possible to get everyone sharp in this design.
Champion so far.
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What about slicing a right triangle?
Please show me a picture of how you tried to divide a right triangle, I always get either a straight line somewhere or a blunt line