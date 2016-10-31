Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 151

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Mathemat:

Can you divide a rectangular triangle into less than five?

You've done it. Can you divide a triangle by 5?

In my mind, less than seven is impossible. (If I'm right, my square solution is strictly minimal.)

Maybe I'm grossly mistaken? Show me at least five (six).

 
MetaDriver:

You've got it. Can you do five?

In my mind, less than seven is impossible. (If I'm right, then my solution to the square is strictly minimal.)

Maybe I got it wrong. Show me at least five or six.

Nah, I don't know yet.

It seems to be true.

I'm not good at geometric problems.

 
Mathemat:

Nah, I don't know yet.

That sounds about right.

I'm not good at geometric problems.

I'm not very good at it either. I just sat down with a piece of paper, twiddled my thumbs, and came up with an almost-proved theorem. Almost, because it's not very easy to prove strictly (so I'm lazy), and there may be some unexpected holes.
 

screwed up?

 
Avals:

screwed up?

Cool. Doesn't look like a screw-up. Looks like a solution. I had my doubts about some of the corners, but it looks like you can get everyone sharp in this design.

So far the champion.

--

What about slicing a right triangle?

 
MetaDriver:

Cool. Doesn't look like a screw-up. Looks like a solution. I had my doubts about some of the corners, but it seems possible to get everyone sharp in this design.

Champion so far.

--

What about slicing a right triangle?

I can't get less than 7.
 
if we are not picky about the problem, a right angle is a right angle, not an acute angle, so if we draw diagonals in the square we solve the problem, if we are not picky, Avals, presented the solution
 
Please show me a picture of how you tried to divide a right triangle, I always get either a straight line somewhere or a blunt line
 
lazarev-d-m:
Please show me a picture of how you tried to divide a right triangle, I always get either a straight line somewhere or a blunt line
 
Avals:
impressive
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