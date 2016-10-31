Pure maths, physics, logic (braingames.ru): non-trade-related brain games - page 160
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That's the way it is. If this series of numbers is not known, the problem cannot be solved, i.e. logically it is possible to come to an answer, but the justification is not rigorous, which in general nobody will give any credit to.
Whatever you like.
The rules of the game on braingames.ru are not set by you.
I gave the problem as worded, as it is on this site. Usually, by reading the comments along with the moderators notes, you can find additional information valuable for clarifying the condition.
Your modification of the condition simplifies the problem too much, after which it becomes uninteresting and completely without a twist. It's a five-point problem!
Road_king: There is some special series of numbers (I forget the name of this mathematician, like Fourier series, Fibbonacci, etc.) that has some kind of regularity that has been proved. And so the solution to this problem is based on that regularity.
I can't think of any suitable formula...
But if you play with numbers on paper, then:
for one pair of buyers options:
10 (+) 01
(where 1 is the buyer with a 50 kopeck coin, 0 is the buyer with a ruble coin + - the variant in which everyone buys matches)
the probability that they both buy matches is 1/2.
For two pairs:
1100 (+) 0110
1010 (+) 0101
1001 0011
We get probability 2/6 or 1/3.
For three pairs
111000 (+) 101100 (+) 100101 011001 001110
110100 (+) 101010 (+) 100011 010110 001101
110010 (+) 101001 011100 010101 001011
110001 100110 011010 010011 000111
We get probability 5/20 or 1/4.
I.e. a pattern emerges: p=1/(n+1), where n is the number of pairs of buyers. Then for 50 pairs the probability p=1/51.
I disagree with the moderators. Otherwise, correct the terms of the problem.
Those moderators have probably never queued :)
Did you mean those megamosks?
Those that:
Clarification from the forum moderators: this is not allowed.
For an experiment, I set this task in the department. Some of the staff hesitated, some started calculating percentages (i.e. as those moderators want), the smartest (well, I know the people I work with) immediately gave a probability of 1.0, because "if there is no change, the customer who doesn't need change will be allowed to use the counter".
This is a normal problem for intelligence. Such problems should not be complicated by artificial conditions.
This is a normal problem of cleverness. Such problems should not be complicated by artificial conditions.
There you have it, homo prakticus-no-desiraus-thinking :) (not about you, but about "the most intelligent").
Well, consider that it happens with a hundred horses in a spherical vacuum, which will crash but will strictly follow the condition: no one ever gets ahead, and as soon as the seller runs out of change, the rest of them will go away unattended.
Guys, where are we - in the pure maths branch or something!
Here's a rather interesting challenge straight out of real life that happened to me yesterday in the office. So, there is a standard small drinking water boiler installed in the office. A standard 19 litre water bottle is placed in the boiler, with the neck down, as shown in the diagram below. Some of the water in the bottle is no longer there. However, the bottle itself is defective and there is a very small crack in the bottle neck, which is sufficient for the water to flow out of it (see black dash in the diagram).
This raises the question: What happens to the water in the bottle? There are two obvious possibilities:
a) Water will flow out of the bottle through the crack (sub-options: with or without pressure).
b) water will not flow out of the bottle through the crack (sub-options: all the time, only when water is being poured into the glass, etc.).
Perhaps someone will suggest other options. In general, I suggest speculation.