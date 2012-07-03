MetaTrader 5 Conference - Automated and Algorithmic Trading On the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange
It would be interesting not only to announce that there will be a conference, but also to invite participation. The content section of the article has not only a practical aspect but also, in some articles, a scientific aspect. Championships are held. Conferences, seminars (practical, scientific) for the general public would fit in perfectly here.
It would be interesting not only to announce that there will be a conference, but also to invite participants.
so this seems to be the invitation...
The participants will meet on 1 July at the Burj Al Arab Hotel (Al Falak Ballroom), Dubai.
Otherwise, why give this address and time :)
- www.jumeirah.com
Of course, it's okay to move out. Bring slippers and a towel :)
It would be interesting not only to announce that there will be a conference, but also to invite people to attend.
And all the "mt5 is cool, I've been coding on it for 3 years, don't worry - use it" is unlikely to be relevant :)
This is just a dry campaign planned by marketers =).
It will be interesting to read the article and see the pictures.
Most of us don't need to be there, mrProF is right.
There may be a recording, but it's more likely to be in non-Russian.
Dk rest for the company. The robots are working, everyone is resting...
I think it is worth sending someone there as a representative of MQL5-Community. Let him tell his colleagues what happened there and how it went...
Maybe we should send abolk there? :-))
Surely MQ will not give him a counter-mark?
MQ can tell you what's going on.
Let them make a proper report or just an article with a detailed description and pictures.
It is best to provide a video, too.
All write that "connected" and "connected". There is no meat, I want to see how it all works in combination with the exchange.
I think it is worth sending someone there as a representative of MQL5-Community. Let him tell his colleagues what happened there and how it went...
Why don't we send abolk there? :-))
Will MQ not give him a counter-mark?
I propose to send Renat, why? He already has a passport and a visa ready, and a video camera at hand,
and he's a good guy :o)
He will be a good friend of the MQL5-Community and will stand up for our MQL-community, unlike some (let's not point fingers) others.
(o: ^__^ :o)
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The main purpose of the event is to discuss possibilities of MetaTrader 5 trading platform, as well as perspectives of automated trading on DGCX platform.
The participants will meet on 1 July at the Burj Al Arab Hotel (Al Falak Ballroom), Dubai.