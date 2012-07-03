MetaTrader 5 Conference - Automated and Algorithmic Trading On the Dubai Gold &amp; Commodities Exchange

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1 July 2012. MetaQuotes Software Corp. and Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) under the sponsorship of Alpari ME DMCC are holding MetaTrader 5 - Automated and Algorithmic Trading on the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange.

The main purpose of the event is to discuss possibilities of MetaTrader 5 trading platform, as well as perspectives of automated trading on DGCX platform.

The participants will meet on 1 July at the Burj Al Arab Hotel (Al Falak Ballroom), Dubai.

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform / MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
MetaTrader 5 trading platform designed to arrange brokerage services in Forex, CFD, Futures, as well as equity markets
 
Renat

It would be interesting not only to announce that there will be a conference, but also to invite participation. The content section of the article has not only a practical aspect but also, in some articles, a scientific aspect. Championships are held. Conferences, seminars (practical, scientific) for the general public would fit in perfectly here.

 
abolk:

It would be interesting not only to announce that there will be a conference, but also to invite participants.

so this seems to be the invitation...

The participants will meet on 1 July at the Burj Al Arab Hotel (Al Falak Ballroom), Dubai.


Otherwise, why give this address and time :)

Burj Al Arab - Luxury Hotels in Dubai - Jumeirah
  • www.jumeirah.com
Cancellation/Prepayment Please refer to the Terms & Conditions of the required rate for the relevant cancellation & prepayment policy. Children and extra beds Children should be under the age of 12 to qualify for this rate when booking. Additional cots can be provided on request. Pets For the...
[Deleted]  

Of course, it's okay to move out. Bring slippers and a towel :)

 
abolk:

It would be interesting not only to announce that there will be a conference, but also to invite people to attend.

What's the point of mere mortals hanging out there? As I understand it, setting up mt5 on the exchange commodes with gold.
And all the "mt5 is cool, I've been coding on it for 3 years, don't worry - use it" is unlikely to be relevant :)
This is just a dry campaign planned by marketers =).
[Deleted]  

It will be interesting to read the article and see the pictures.

Most of us don't need to be there, mrProF is right.

 

There may be a recording, but it's more likely to be in non-Russian.

Dk rest for the company. The robots are working, everyone is resting...

 

I think it is worth sending someone there as a representative of MQL5-Community. Let him tell his colleagues what happened there and how it went...

Maybe we should send abolk there? :-))

Surely MQ will not give him a counter-mark?

[Deleted]  

MQ can tell you what's going on.

Let them make a proper report or just an article with a detailed description and pictures.

It is best to provide a video, too.

All write that "connected" and "connected". There is no meat, I want to see how it all works in combination with the exchange.

 
denkir:

I think it is worth sending someone there as a representative of MQL5-Community. Let him tell his colleagues what happened there and how it went...

Why don't we send abolk there? :-))

Will MQ not give him a counter-mark?

I propose to send Renat, why? He already has a passport and a visa ready, and a video camera at hand,

and he's a good guy :o)

He will be a good friend of the MQL5-Community and will stand up for our MQL-community, unlike some (let's not point fingers) others.

(o: ^__^ :o)

 
Renat is probably there as it is, by position...
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