MetaTrader 5 Conference - Automated and Algorithmic Trading On the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange - page 2
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Renat's probably on the job as it is...
Well, there's the job, so it's a total saving :)
You don't have to contribute, because a bourgeois Arab isn't a hostel,
a couple of grand a night, like from a bush http://www.madinat.ru/ceny-burj-arab.html#contract
We're on our way... We'll get settled in somehow...
http://screencast.com/t/S0YnxonC
We're on our way... We'll get settled in somehow...
http://screencast.com/t/S0YnxonC
We're on our way... We'll get settled in somehow...
http://screencast.com/t/S0YnxonC
and what do you have in your bags?
Gifts from grateful meteetrader users.
Field of Dreams, remember?
We're on our way... We'll get settled somehow...
http://screencast.com/t/S0YnxonC
We're on our way. )))
Robots in bulk... We'll sell them at the entrance )))) We have to buy the road and numbers...
Gifts from grateful meteetrader users.
Field of Miracles Remember?
I thought it was cash.