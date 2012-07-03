MetaTrader 5 Conference - Automated and Algorithmic Trading On the Dubai Gold &amp; Commodities Exchange - page 2

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Karlson:
Renat's probably on the job as it is...

Well, there's the job, so it's a total saving :)

You don't have to contribute, because a bourgeois Arab isn't a hostel,

a couple of grand a night, like from a bush http://www.madinat.ru/ceny-burj-arab.html#contract

 

We're on our way... We'll get settled in somehow...

http://screencast.com/t/S0YnxonC

06.29.2012-14.48.50 - karlson2007's library
06.29.2012-14.48.50 - karlson2007's library
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In my opinion, this is a good event for your own PR, for finding/attracting investors. A very good publicity boost...
 
Karlson:

We're on our way... We'll get settled in somehow...

http://screencast.com/t/S0YnxonC

Cool, in a Mercedes with a powerful engine :o)
 
Karlson:

We're on our way... We'll get settled in somehow...

http://screencast.com/t/S0YnxonC

what's in the bags?
 
Robots in bulk...We will sell them at the entrance )))) We'll have to buy the road and the numbers...
 
Mischek:
and what do you have in your bags?

Gifts from grateful meteetrader users.

Field of Dreams, remember?

 
Karlson:

We're on our way... We'll get settled somehow...

http://screencast.com/t/S0YnxonC

We're on our way. )))


 
Karlson:
Robots in bulk... We'll sell them at the entrance )))) We have to buy the road and numbers...
Urain:

Gifts from grateful meteetrader users.

Field of Miracles Remember?

I thought it was cash.
 
Mischek:
I thought it was cash.
Well, that's an option, the stock exchange trades in ginger.
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