Conference: MetaTrader 5 - Automated and Algorithmic Trading On the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange
On July 1, 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. and the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) sponsored by Alpari ME DMCC hold a conference "MetaTrader 5 - Automated and Algorithmic Trading On the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange".
The main purpose of the event is to demonstrate the technology of the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, and the prospects for automated trading at DGCX.
The meeting will be held on July 1 at the prestigious Burj Al Arab Hotel (Al Falak Ballroom) in Dubai.