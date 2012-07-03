Conference: MetaTrader 5 - Automated and Algorithmic Trading On the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange

On July 1, 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. and the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) sponsored by Alpari ME DMCC hold a conference "MetaTrader 5 - Automated and Algorithmic Trading On the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange".


The main purpose of the event is to demonstrate the technology of the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, and the prospects for automated trading at DGCX.

The meeting will be held on July 1 at the prestigious Burj Al Arab Hotel (Al Falak Ballroom) in Dubai.

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform / MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
MetaTrader 5 trading platform designed to arrange brokerage services in Forex, CFD, Futures, as well as equity markets
 

Dubai TV, 01/07/2012, Arabic




City7, 01/07/2012, English
