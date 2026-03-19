Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 982
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There is the following code, which draws an input box on the chart with the text "Take Profit" aligned to the centre:
When running in real time, it works correctly:
In the strategy tester, the alignment is on the left side for some reason.
In MT4, the code works correctly both in real time and in the Strategy Tester. I see such tricks only in MT5...
What may be the problem?
There is the following code, which draws an input box on the chart with the text "Take Profit" aligned to the centre:
When running in real time, it works correctly:
In the strategy tester, the alignment is on the left side for some reason.
In MT4, the code works correctly both in real time and in the Strategy Tester. I see such tricks only in MT5...
What may be the problem?
In the tester of MT5, it was already mentioned many times on the forum.
Good afternoon to all. Gentlemen, please advise how to handle simultaneous pressing of keyboard button and mouse button.For example, pressing the button draws an object, and pressing the same + left mouse button would draw another object.But it turns out that when you press the keyboard button and mouse button, 2 objects are drawn.
I am working from the following article:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/4149
and there are a couple of things in the code that I don't understand, please explain the meaning
1. Why is the ::(scope resolution) operator used?
2. what does this code line "_errCode |= code" do? (I know this operator is bitwise "or" the same as "_errCode =_errCode |code")
Hello there is an advisor in the base for mt4 which can be used as a manual trading simulator in the tester. It's not a bad simulator. I want to ask a question. Is it possible to make such a trainer EA multitime. On MT4 or on MT5?
You may. For MT5 it is also multicurrency, but with some limitations. Unfortunately, the tester does not work with graphics. More exactly, it does not allow editing graphical objects manually.
You can. And for mt5 it is also multi-currency, but with some limitations. Unfortunately, the tester does not work with graphics. To be more precise, it does not allow to edit graphical objects manually.
Thank you for your reply Alexey! You have answered what can be done. I would like to clarify my question. Is it possible to make the visualisation so that I can analyse several timeframes, because the tester will be used as a manual trading simulator. if possible how can this be done in general terms7
No way
Thank you for your reply Alexey! You have answered what can be done. I want to fix my question. Can I analyze several timeframes in visualization, because the tester will be used as a manual trading simulator?
No way
You cannot do it on MT4. You can adjust charts so that you can look through the history up to the necessary depth.
On MT5 the tester loads all symbols and all TFs that are accessed from the program along with indicators if they are used in the code.
But in any case, you'll need a special indicator to "jump" over charts so that you don't want to trade. Or the speed will have to be such that it will not differ much from the real one.
How much does the Optimize flag in the meta-editor config help speed up program execution? I've got something of a slow test... How much effect does this Optimize have?
Unfortunately, I can't use it because of the crash when adding instances to the CDictionary object.