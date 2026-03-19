Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 968
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In those variants it came out either just a serial number orSIM_1,...etc.
You are asking questions about the fourth MT in the section for the fifth. If you don't output comments, then you have no #property strict directive at the beginning of mql4 code. Insert it and may the Jedi Force be with you.
When testing a multi-currency EA the problem with the lot arises. I have a fixed 0.03, but during the test the orders with the volume of 0.1 appear. Immediately a failure appears on the chart. Is it just me?
I have several options:
I have several options:
Yeah, I like that, okay it's not critical.
You're asking questions about the fourth MT in the section for the fifth. If you don't get comments output, then you don't have #property strict directive at the beginning of your mql4 code. Insert it and may Jedi Force be with you.
Yes on mql4, but does it work differently in mt5?
Is it the same...
#property strict stands...
I wanted the result of the assignment to be a string result, not a sequence number
Or the name of the parameter itself...
Yes on MT4, but in MT5 does it work differently?
the same...
#property strict stands...
I wanted to get a string result as a result of the assignment, not its sequence number
Or the name of the parameter itself...
Why doesn't it work as you want in mql4 with #property strict ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Questions from beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
xxz, 2018.12.21 12:39
Thank you very much !
Because I tried it like this and it didn't work for me:
What is its so fundamentally different from the code shown to you by Vladimir:
Forum on Trading, Automated Trading Systems and Strategy Tests
Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.12.21 12:33
There you go:
When testing a multi-currency EA, there is a problem with the lot size. I have a fixed 0.03, but during the test the orders appear with the volume of 0.1. Immediately a failure appears on the chart. Is it just me?
It trades normally in the tester, build 1960. What lot I put, that is what it takes on 12 pairs simultaneously
I'm trading normally in the tester, build 1960. What lot I put, that's what it takes on 12 pairs at the same time
I have 32 pairs. The moderator said that there was an error in my code. But what kind of error may there be? A fix lot is a fix as it is.
And nothing. The question was.
Sprut112:
When testing the multicurrency EA there is a problem with the lot. I have a fixed 0.03, but during the test the orders appear with a volume of 0.1. Immediately a failure appears on the chart. Is it only me?
I have 32 pairs, so what. The moderator said there was an error in the code. But what kind of error could there be, a fix lot is a fix in Africa, there are no calculations.
Look for the error, analyse the code, the logs. Don't forget the difference between netting and hedging. Remember that the position does not open instantly - you need control and so on and so forth.
Look for the error, analyse the code, the logs. Don't forget the difference between netting and hedging. Remember that the position does not open instantly - you need control and so on and so forth.