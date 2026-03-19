Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 961
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Can you please tell me if the indicator lines of this style are made from multiple buffers or is it done differently?
It always returns long - see SymbolInfoInteger() property identifiers
So I've already seen it, I looked it up first.
SYMBOL_DIGITS
Number of decimal places
int
The dizziness and bewilderment continued... and only stopped about 20 minutes later. Just how "always" was it???
Can you please tell me if the indicator lines of this style are made from multiple buffers or is it done differently?
Two buffers are enough. One 5 pixels thick and on top of the second 2 pixels thick.Maybe three. "The monkey's eyes are weak in his old age" ©
Two buffers are sufficient. One 5 pixels thick and on top of the other 2 pixels thick.
Got it, thanks. Yes, that makes three.
The compiler does not swear, but warns you that you are trying to put double into int.
Thank you. This operation was silent in 4...
So saw it already, I did look it up first.
SYMBOL_DIGITS
Number of decimal places
int
The dizziness and bewilderment continued... and only stopped about 20 minutes later. Just how much was it "always"??
SYMBOL_DIGITS is int, but the function itself returns long. For the reason that the specification has parameters of type long:)
Two buffers are enough. One is 5 pixels thick and on top of the other is 2 pixels thick.Maybe three. "The monkey's eyes are weak in his old age" ©
DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 somehow has a disproportionate change in line thickness, so that when the graph is reduced, the line segment is not displayed correctly. Is it a bug?
P.S. The adjacent DRAW_COLOR_SECTION is displayed correctly.
DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 somehow has a disproportionate change in line thickness, so that when the graph is reduced, the line segment is not displayed correctly. Is it a bug?
P.S.Nearby DRAW_COLOR_SECTION is displayed correctly.
Try also DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES